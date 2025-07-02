  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker captures video of tourist paying price for getting too close to wildlife: 'I panicked'

"Those can bite worse than predators."

by Audrey Brewer
"Those can bite worse than predators."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Seeing animals in the wild can be a wonderful and impactful experience, but it's important to follow any and all rules to keep things safe for both humans and animals. One tourist found that out the hard way.

In a video shared to TikTok by Blue Birds Adventures (@bluebirdsadventures), the creater is shown swimming off the coast of an island in Greece where, by their own admission, they "didn't listen and came way too close to wild pigs."

@bluebirdsadventures 🇬🇷 I panicked! 🐽🐽🐽🫣🙄 I was bitten by wild pig in Greece. #atokos #exploringgreece #greecetravel #wildpig #tourist #failarmy #ithaki #ithaca #stupidity #greekislands ♬ Fake Shark Attack - TikTok

The woman appears to be close to a younger pig, and an adult pig swims straight for her and ends up biting her. The tourist added in the caption for the video, "I panicked!" about her reaction to the pig.

Atokos is a private, uninhabited island near Ithaca known for the wild pigs that swim in the waters. It's unknown how the pigs ended up on the island, with some theories that they're the descendants of pigs that survived a shipwreck, but regardless, they've come to dominate the island.

Meraki Sailing, a company that organizes trips to the islands for tourists, describes the pigs as "friendly and sociable creatures, often approaching visitors with curious sniffs and grunts, as if welcoming them to their island home."

However, it's clear that they should still be treated like wild animals and dealt with cautiously. Greek Reporter notes that authorities instruct people to avoid feeding them, keep to a safe distance, avoid surprising them, and be gentle in any interactions that may occur.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Close encounters with animals can be stressful and alter their behavior, leading to scenarios like the one in the TikTok where they get aggressive. Pigs can also carry diseases that can be passed to humans, including swine influenza and hepatitis, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

People in the comments weren't particularly sympathetic to the tourist. One person quipped, "listening is hard."

"Those can bite worse than predators," said another person.

One commenter noted that because the woman appeared to be near a younger pig, it was likely a mama pig "just protecting her baby."

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x