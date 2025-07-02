Onlooker captures video of tourist paying price for getting too close to wildlife: 'I panicked'

Seeing animals in the wild can be a wonderful and impactful experience, but it's important to follow any and all rules to keep things safe for both humans and animals. One tourist found that out the hard way.

In a video shared to TikTok by Blue Birds Adventures (@bluebirdsadventures), the creater is shown swimming off the coast of an island in Greece where, by their own admission, they "didn't listen and came way too close to wild pigs."

The woman appears to be close to a younger pig, and an adult pig swims straight for her and ends up biting her. The tourist added in the caption for the video, "I panicked!" about her reaction to the pig.

Atokos is a private, uninhabited island near Ithaca known for the wild pigs that swim in the waters. It's unknown how the pigs ended up on the island, with some theories that they're the descendants of pigs that survived a shipwreck, but regardless, they've come to dominate the island.

Meraki Sailing, a company that organizes trips to the islands for tourists, describes the pigs as "friendly and sociable creatures, often approaching visitors with curious sniffs and grunts, as if welcoming them to their island home."

However, it's clear that they should still be treated like wild animals and dealt with cautiously. Greek Reporter notes that authorities instruct people to avoid feeding them, keep to a safe distance, avoid surprising them, and be gentle in any interactions that may occur.

Close encounters with animals can be stressful and alter their behavior, leading to scenarios like the one in the TikTok where they get aggressive. Pigs can also carry diseases that can be passed to humans, including swine influenza and hepatitis, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

People in the comments weren't particularly sympathetic to the tourist. One person quipped, "listening is hard."

"Those can bite worse than predators," said another person.

One commenter noted that because the woman appeared to be near a younger pig, it was likely a mama pig "just protecting her baby."

