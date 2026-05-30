Swimmers spark fury after plunging into protected London pond beside swan nests and hatchlings

A brutal heatwave in London sent plenty of people scrambling for somewhere to cool off, but video from Hampstead Heath shows dozens of swimmers doing it in one of the worst possible places: a protected pond full of nesting birds, eggs, and cygnets.

The chaotic scene, captured as temperatures reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit, has fueled outrage over how quickly wildlife refuges can turn into unofficial splash zones when the heat spikes.

According to the Guardian, dozens of people were seen swimming in a non-lifeguarded nature pond on Hampstead Heath, despite clear signs warning that the water is part of a wildlife conservation area. At the time, swans, coots, and moorhens were actively nesting there, with swans guarding cygnets less than two weeks old.

One of the videos circulating online shows a swan nudging an unhatched egg after it had fallen into the water during the commotion. The frustrating footage drew backlash from conservation groups and city officials alike.

The City of London called the behavior "utterly appalling," while the Instagram account Swans of Hampstead Heath said the birds had already been forced into a smaller section of the pond during "peak nesting season," making it harder for them to reach the food they need.

The incident came as unusually hot weather filled London's authorized swimming ponds and pools, pushing some people to seek relief in waters they were never meant to enter.

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Nesting season is one of the most vulnerable times of year for water birds, and repeated disturbance can cause parents to abandon eggs or leave chicks exposed to predators and starvation.

It also puts people at risk. Non-lifeguarded ponds can be especially dangerous in hot weather because swimmers can suffer cold-water shock, and open water can remain much colder than the air, increasing drowning risks in lakes, rivers, and the sea.

Birds defending their nests may become aggressive if they feel cornered, and animals that injure humans, whether they were provoked or not, can later be labeled dangerous and euthanized.

A few minutes of cooling off can end in dead chicks, stressed parents, and even deadly consequences for the very animals people decided to get too close to.

Conservation groups are now urging people to stick to authorized, lifeguarded swimming areas and stay out of wildlife habitats. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said breeding birds need space to "nest and care for their young in peace," adding that many species are already under major pressure.

City officials have also signaled that enforcement could follow. Alderman Gregory Jones KC, who chairs the City of London Corporation committee covering Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood, and Queen's Park, said people are usually approached first, but the constabulary can issue fines or make arrests when necessary.

Nature campaigner and barrister Paul Powesland argued that the episode also points to wider access problems, linking it to shrinking outdoor swimming options and polluted London waterways.

"Everyone has a part to play in protecting nature so we'd urge people to be responsible and give birds and other wildlife plenty of space when outdoors this summer," the RSPB said. Jones added: "Entering other non-lifeguarded water bodies is extremely dangerous, against our bylaws, and causes significant harm to wildlife habitats."

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