Advocates dumbfounded as lawmakers change course on 'birdhouse brick' law for new homes: 'It's irresponsible'

Despite previously overwhelming support, a piece of legislation that could boost British bird populations now seems unlikely to pass.

What's happening?

The legislation in question would require new homes across the United Kingdom to include one "swift brick." These are hollow bricks designed to provide homes for swifts and other birds that traditionally live in such gaps within houses.

The amendment initially had strong support within the U.K.'s majority Labour Party, but The Guardian reports that party leaders are now expected to oppose it.

Hannah Bourne-Taylor, an author who has become a prominent activist and supporter of swift bricks, says homebuilders and brick manufacturers have no opposition to the legislation, as each brick costs less than $50, and they are commonly made and widely available. The opposition seems to be in response to global political shifts, including the Trump administration's desire to scale back some environmentally friendly legislation.

"It isn't about people or birds, it's about life. Why on earth would any government build millions of homes that will be sterile to one of our closest ways of accessing nature?" Bourne-Taylor told The Guardian. "That's more than illogical — it's irresponsible."

Why are swift bricks important?

The number of breeding swifts in the U.K. has fallen by 66% since 1995, and the bird is considered near threatened in Europe. A similar story has occurred with other once-common British birds, such as the swallow and house martin.

Experts believe a number of things has led to these dwindling numbers. Insect populations have also dropped across the country, giving the birds less food. Modern home construction has also provided them with fewer places to live.

That's where swift bricks enter the picture.

Also known as "birdhouse bricks," they are made out of recycled material. Along with being hollow and having small holes that allow birds to get in and out, they have other bird-friendly design features, such as drainage holes and a concave interior, shaped to promote nest-building.

What else is being done to protect birds?

Swift bricks are just one smart design idea intended to save and protect bird populations. In Wales, for example, a housing developer wants to include nest boxes on its properties.

In urban areas full of skyscrapers, these tall buildings and their windows pose a major threat to flying birds. Some architects have modified their designs so birds can more easily see them in the sky. And on existing buildings, window film can be applied that also makes buildings more visible to flying birds. At one Chicago location, installing that film reduced bird deaths by 90%.

