Farmers sound the alarm for popular Thanksgiving dish as staple crop becomes increasingly difficult to grow: 'Some growers are throwing Hail Marys'

Sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving staple, but farmers across Mississippi are struggling to grow them as unpredictable weather wreaks havoc on the crop, WJTV 12 News reported. The state is one of the nation's largest producers of sweet potatoes, and growers are sounding the alarm about what's ahead.

What's happening?

Growers in Mississippi planted about 32,000 acres of sweet potatoes this year, up about 1,000 acres from 2024, but yields are falling despite the increased acreage.

Unlike last year, when the state had a bumper crop, this year's harvest is expected to go below average.

According to Dr. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with Mississippi State University Extension Service, some operations have reported that this year's sweet potato yield has dropped 20% to 30% below last year's.

The Mississippi State University Extension shared that the growing season started with too much rain, which delayed planting by several weeks. Then, many fields went over 70 days without rain or irrigation.

According to WJTV, around 10% to 15% of the state's crop is irrigated, leaving most farmers and their crops vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

"Just like any farmers out there, they're feeling pressure from the banks, the crops, and the low prices. Some growers are throwing Hail Marys hoping to live to fight another year," Caleb Englert, president of the Mississippi Sweet Potato Council and the United States Sweet Potato Council, said, according to the WJTV report.

Why is the drop in sweet potato yield concerning?

While extreme weather has always existed, the consensus is clear — rising global temperatures driven by human activity are supercharging these extreme weather events.

North Carolina, the country's biggest sweet potato producer, got hit hard by extreme weather in 2024. It wiped out fields and infrastructure, costing NC's agriculture sector billions, The Packer reported.

In Pennsylvania, farmers are also struggling. They're facing similar challenges as growing conditions become increasingly harder to predict.

If these patterns continue, communities could see higher prices for everyday staples, forcing households to stretch their budgets even further. Higher prices also impact the world's poorest communities, setting off a domino effect that could lead to public health crises and social unrest, according to the Guardian.

Beyond the checkout counter, repeated crop failures threaten food security and strain farmers.

What's being done about dropping sweet potato yields?

Researchers and farmers are adapting. Scientists are developing more resilient plant varieties, while growers are finding new ways to store water during prolonged dry conditions.

Consumers can also help strengthen food systems. Planning meals, wasting less food, and choosing seasonal produce lowers grocery costs and keeps demand steady for local farmers.

Staying informed about environmental issues that shape food production and talking about these topics within communities helps build support for solutions that benefit both farmers and consumers.

