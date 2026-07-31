Swedish woman gave a kitten found in a paper bag a life of flights, hikes, and beaches

Years later, Pauline decided she wanted to adopt a cat with special needs.

Lava, a kitten once left in a paper bag in the woods, now spends her days flying to new destinations, walking along beaches, and hiking up mountains.

What happened?

As The Dodo (@TheDodo) shared on YouTube, everything changed for Lava when a woman in Sweden adopted her and turned a story of abandonment into one of constant adventure.

Lava was only about 5 weeks old when she and her littermates were discovered in a paper bag that had been left in the forest.

A family happened upon the kittens and took them to a nearby rescue, where Pauline, a Swedish pet owner, eventually adopted Lava.

From the beginning, Lava was full of energy and always seemed to be looking for the next thing to do. Instead of trying to rein that in, Pauline started channeling it into outings, gradually taking Lava on more ambitious trips until travel became part of the cat's life.

As the narration put it, "This cat literally gets to travel the world."

The adventures did not end with Lava.

Years later, Pauline decided she wanted to adopt a cat with special needs and came across Truffus, who had been rescued from the streets of Greece after an eye infection left him blind.

She made the trip from Sweden to Greece to bring him home, and now he is getting his own opportunity to explore the world as well.

Why does it matter?

Without rescue, both cats faced very different futures: Lava had been abandoned as a kitten, while Truffus was a blind street cat many people might have passed over. Adoption changed the course of both of their lives.

Rescue animals are often treated as damaged or difficult, and special-needs pets can face even steeper barriers to adoption. Pauline's choice to welcome both cats shows those labels do not determine quality of life.

"What a wonderful human being and how blessed those cats are!" one commenter wrote.

What's being done?

In this case, the most important action was that Pauline gave two vulnerable animals a safe home, patience, and the chance to thrive.

She did not just rescue Lava and Truffus — she built a lifestyle around their needs, personalities, and abilities.

"The world may see a blind cat. She saw a soul waiting to be loved. That's beautiful," one viewer commented.

Another commenter summed up Lava's journey: "She's living her best life! I'm glad she got a second chance and is traveling."

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