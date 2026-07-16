After hearing cries from woods, rescuer finds 4-week-old kitten trapped in tree

"If I left him in the tree, he had slim chances of survival, and now he's a completely different kitten."

After repeated cries from the woods beside their home, a resident went to look for the source and discovered a small kitten stuck inside an old tree.

That find set off a chain of events that moved from a rescue to overnight care at home and a veterinary visit the next morning, giving the young cat a chance to recover.

What happened?

Writing on Reddit, the poster explained that they had heard unusual meowing from the forest next to their house and decided to investigate.

The search led them to a kitten inside a tree, crying from a spot high above the ground with no clear way to get down. The poster shared photos of the kitten stuck inside a hollow in the tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The animal seemed unwell. The rescuer said its eyes "weren't opening even when it was moving" and that there was no sign of its mother.

Because they did not know the kitten's age or how severe its condition might be, the poster asked others whether the situation was an emergency and if a vet visit was needed. Multiple commenters agreed that the kitten needed to be taken to a vet quickly.

In an update, the rescuer said they had stepped in. "I took it out of the tree. It's weak," they wrote, adding that the kitten did drink water.

Since vets were closed for the night, the poster set up a place for the kitten to rest using "an old big guinea pig cage" along with a thick blanket, water, wet food mixed with water, and a warm water bottle.

Photo Credit: Reddit



When the kitten was seen the following day, the vet said it was about four weeks old. He was later identified as a male, named Pepino, and given medication for a respiratory infection plus eye drops and flea treatment. After his recovery, he played, acting energetic and curious.

Why does it matter?

Young kittens are especially vulnerable to dehydration, cold, parasites, and illnesses.

A four-week-old animal stranded in a tree without a mother nearby can decline quickly.

Instead of dismissing the cries as background noise, this rescuer investigated, asked for help, and followed through with care until a professional could take over.

In Pepino's case, the combination of warmth, water, and prompt vet attention bought him the time he needed.

What can I do?

In this situation, the priorities were simple but important: Remove the kitten from danger, keep it warm, and seek veterinary care.

Updates showed that approach helped, with the rescuer reporting that Pepino had become more active and was eating better.

If you find a kitten alone, context matters. In some cases, a mother cat may be nearby.

But if a kitten is trapped, weak, cold, injured, or ill, it is a good idea to contact a veterinarian, shelter, or rescue group to increase its chances of survival.

While waiting for professional help, a safe enclosed space and warmth are crucial, especially for young kittens that might not be able to regulate body heat like older cats. It's also smart to avoid guessing about care if you are unsure of the kitten's age or health since young cats can have specific feeding and medical needs.

"If I left him in the tree, he had slim chances of survival, and now he's a completely different kitten," the rescuer wrote.

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