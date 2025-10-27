Rescuers respond after young creature is found in harrowing situation: 'Some careful assessment was needed'

A wayward swan that caused a brief traffic jam in Blackburn, England, is getting a second chance at life, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The young swan, now nicknamed Oscar, was first spotted near a busy roundabout by the Noorul Islam Mosque earlier this week. Concerned bystanders watched as he wandered dangerously close to cars before a worker from a nearby halal butcher shop stepped in to guide him to safety on a nearby patch of grass.

That's when Mel, a volunteer from Brambles Wildlife Rescue, just happened to see a post about the stranded bird while she was in the area. The timing couldn't have been better — she was only three minutes away. "Some careful assessment was needed to figure out a plan of approach to avoid him running into the road again," the rescue said, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

According to the rescue, Mel chased the young swan several times, giving him space each time he seemed closer to bolting back toward the cars. "Eventually though, he ran out of steam," the rescue said, "and Mel managed to secure him to the floor. It could have ended very differently on that main road."

Rescuers believe Oscar likely crash-landed after taking off from a nearby park on his first flight. Now, safely resting at the Ribchester-based sanctuary, he's getting food, water, and the care he needs to recover.

Oddly enough, the swan's story played out just hours before the Blackburn Rovers Football Club was set to host Swansea City, nicknamed the Swans, nearby that day. Unfortunately for the home squad, Oscar might have given Swansea some good luck, as the Swans left with a 2-1 victory.

The story quickly spread across the community, inspiring others to think about how they could help wildlife in emergencies, like this Kentucky wildlife rehab. The rescue encouraged drivers to keep a few simple supplies in their cars — like a blanket, gloves, or a cardboard box — to safely secure injured animals until help arrives. To get even more involved, readers can learn how to take local action on similar causes in their area.

Oscar's story is a reminder that small acts of compassion can make a huge difference — and that local heroes can come from anywhere, even a butcher's shop on an ordinary afternoon in Blackburn.

"All the stars aligned for Oscar yesterday — very lucky indeed," Brambles Wildlife Rescue said, per the Telegraph.

