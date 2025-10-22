Rescuers go to extraordinary lengths after shocking discovery on top of power pole: 'These two guys are special'

Enoch Wildlife Rescue celebrated the release of two Swainson's hawks with a gathering on the C Overlook in Cedar City, Utah, on Sept. 8, as St. George News reported.

"These two guys are special for us. The vast majority of animals that come into our rescue center are either orphans, injured, sick, poisoned … lots of reasons why these animals get hurt. These guys came to us as eggs," founder Martin Tyner said.

Two months before the release, Tyner received a call from a Dixie Power employee who informed him that there were two abandoned eggs on a remote power pole in western Iron County. Tyner informed the employee that if the eggs were not kept warm, they would not hatch.

An hour later, the eggs were safe at the rescue.

"Of course, I threw them in the incubator," he added.

Two days later, the first chick started to hatch; the second followed in another two days. Tyner and volunteers then hand-raised the chicks on a diet of mice and other rodents.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The hawks were released with enough time to acclimate to the wild before migrating to South America for the winter.

Conservationists and activists such as Tyner and Enoch Wildlife Rescue make a big difference in keeping native species thriving. If parents do not return to their nests, rescue organizations can step in to support chicks and help local populations thrive with minimal human intervention — provided they are appropriately funded, of course.

Native species that maintain healthy numbers help balance ecosystems, ensuring all species have enough food, water, and safe habitats.

Don Behunin and Kasey Jorgensen, the Dixie Power employees who found the abandoned nest, released the animals, bringing the rescue full circle.

Footage of the release on YouTube garnered plenty of attention. "What a precious opportunity to hatch and raise them," one user commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.