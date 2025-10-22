  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rescuers go to extraordinary lengths after shocking discovery on top of power pole: 'These two guys are special'

"What a precious opportunity."

by Brianne Nemiroff
Enoch Wildlife Rescue celebrated the release of two Swainson's hawks with a gathering on the "C" mountain overlook in Cedar City, Utah.

Photo Credit: iStock

Enoch Wildlife Rescue celebrated the release of two Swainson's hawks with a gathering on the C Overlook in Cedar City, Utah, on Sept. 8, as St. George News reported.

"These two guys are special for us. The vast majority of animals that come into our rescue center are either orphans, injured, sick, poisoned … lots of reasons why these animals get hurt. These guys came to us as eggs," founder Martin Tyner said.

Two months before the release, Tyner received a call from a Dixie Power employee who informed him that there were two abandoned eggs on a remote power pole in western Iron County. Tyner informed the employee that if the eggs were not kept warm, they would not hatch.

An hour later, the eggs were safe at the rescue.

"Of course, I threw them in the incubator," he added.

Two days later, the first chick started to hatch; the second followed in another two days. Tyner and volunteers then hand-raised the chicks on a diet of mice and other rodents.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The hawks were released with enough time to acclimate to the wild before migrating to South America for the winter.

Conservationists and activists such as Tyner and Enoch Wildlife Rescue make a big difference in keeping native species thriving. If parents do not return to their nests, rescue organizations can step in to support chicks and help local populations thrive with minimal human intervention — provided they are appropriately funded, of course.

Native species that maintain healthy numbers help balance ecosystems, ensuring all species have enough food, water, and safe habitats.

Don Behunin and Kasey Jorgensen, the Dixie Power employees who found the abandoned nest, released the animals, bringing the rescue full circle.

Footage of the release on YouTube garnered plenty of attention. "What a precious opportunity to hatch and raise them," one user commented.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x