Woman fires back at criticism over everyday choices with a bold message: 'I do what I can when I can'

Although many of us may try, we just can't do it all. This is true in both our personal and professional lives. And according to one TikToker, it applies to our environmental pursuits as well — especially when it comes to sustainable living.

In a post from Jade Sustainable Fashion (@modamensch), the sustainable fashion educator implored viewers to understand that it is physically impossible to "always be the perfect consumer."

Under the heading "Beware the 'All or Nothing' Mindset," the TikToker spoke about the importance of knowing our own limitations when it comes to the environmental movement and the obstacles beyond our control. Throughout the over-minute-long clip, Jade Sustainable Fashion criticized the position that won't accept anything less than perfect.

The TikToker cited past critical comments about her choice to upload videos from her iPhone as an example.

"The entire idea that the only reason people participate in environmentalism is because of a desire to be the perfect consumer or because they want to be better than everyone else is a dangerous assumption," she said.

"It's not about being perfect. It's about making better choices."

When it comes to making smarter and more sustainable purchases, many people find that their choices may be limited. Learning more about how to consume in the most mindful ways available can help us navigate what is possible.

From refreshing your wardrobe to switching out your fabric softener for a natural alternative, being a more environmentally-conscious consumer is attainable. But like Jade Sustainable Fashion mentioned, you don't have to be perfect to make a difference.

"I do what I can when I can," writes one commenter.

Another commenter couldn't help but relate to the video, noting the challenges when purchasing any product: "This is a similar issue with attempting to be an ethical consumer in any capacity," they noted.

Even with small changes, we can all make great strides in creating a brighter and cooler future.

