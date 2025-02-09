  • Home Home

Woman claps back at critics of lifestyle: 'Not doing everything isn't an excuse to do nothing'

"I think we can be hypocrites in a flawed system and still want to change it."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"I think we can be hypocrites in a flawed system and still want to change it."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A sustainable-living expert has called out those who guilt people who are trying to reduce the impact their lifestyle has on the planet. 

In a skit posted on TikTok, ReLauren (@relauren) acts out a conversation based on true events between two friends where one criticizes the other for being an environmentalist and still driving a gas-powered car.

@relauren who's been here before? 🙃 #environment #environmentalist #imperfect #sustainability #skit ♬ original sound - ReLauren

The skit shows two friends after a meetup, with one of the friends being revealed as passionate about the environment. As the environmentalist goes to leave, their friend sees their car keys and implies they're a hypocrite for driving a car while caring about the environment.

The environmentalist in the conversation explains to their friend that instead of unrealistic expectations placed on people openly passionate about the planet, environmentalism is instead simply focused on caring about the environment, public health and safety, protecting ecosystems, and wanting access to clean air. They add, "I think we can be hypocrites in a flawed system and still want to change it."

The friend agrees those wants are reasonable things anyone should care about, and the environmentalist closes by crowning them an environmentalist too.

Choosing to make your lifestyle more sustainable isn't all or nothing, it's about doing what you can to reduce the impact your lifestyle has on the planet. Unfortunately, that doesn't stop people from criticizing those who care about the environment for their imperfect actions, which can discourage people from making positive changes.

Watch now: NYC just expanded its curbside composting program

There are lots of small actions you can take if you want to live a more sustainable lifestyle, and together these actions add up to create a lot of positive change. For example, one of the easiest things you can do is carry a reusable water bottle. Americans throw away 38 billion plastic bottles every year, which is a lot of plastic ending up in landfill. Using a reusable bottle helps reduce this number while also saving you around $260 per year, per Case Western Reserve University.

Other steps you can take include shopping at thrift stores, eating less meat, and taking public transport or walking where possible. Starting with small changes can make it easier to live a more sustainable lifestyle without much effort, and you can build up the things you change over time.

The skit received lots of comments from lots of people who agreed doing what you can when you can is an important message. "Not doing everything isn't an excuse to do nothing," wrote one commenter.

While another added, "this imperfect change."

What's your biggest motivation in trying to reduce your personal food waste?

Saving money 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

Not being a wasteful person 😇

I don't think about reducing food waste 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x