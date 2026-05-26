Pest control worker baffled by 'weird/intelligent rat' that ignores office snacks for fire-retardant caulk

"It took 2 months but it finally ended up clearing a whole bait station of its bait."

A pest control worker says a single rat turned what looked like a routine warehouse call into a months-long nightmare after ignoring nearly every classic lure, from nuts and dried fruit to the office snacks employees kept at their desks.

Instead, the rat seemed far more interested in water jugs, equipment wires, and even fire-retardant caulk — a detail that led the worker to jokingly describe it online as a "super mutant rat."

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the technician said they spent about two months chasing what they believe was one unusually selective rat through a spotless warehouse. According to the post, the animal passed up monitored food, stayed away from both armed and unarmed traps, and refused nuts, dried fruit, beef jerky, and similar bait attempts.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Even with a desk sitting roughly 20 feet away stocked with "donuts cookies chips and other snacks," the rat kept coming back to water containers, expensive wiring, and industrial materials instead of the obvious food sources.

The worker said the ordeal finally appeared to end when a bait station loaded with Final Blox was emptied, suggesting the rat had consumed a lethal dose. By that point, though, the technician said the animal had already caused damage, including another forklift being taken out after the rat returned.

The post also included a blunt lesson for others in the industry: what seemed like an "easy job" may not have been inspected closely enough from the start, allowing the problem to spiral.

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Why does it matter?

The story highlights how wildlife can adapt in surprising ways to human-made spaces. Warehouses, offices, and other buildings create artificial environments filled with shelter, moisture, wiring, chemicals, and scattered food sources — all of which can shape animal behavior.

That matters because rodents do much more than raid pantries. They can damage electrical systems, destroy equipment, contaminate products, and create safety risks for workers. In this case, the technician specifically pointed to wires from expensive equipment and a damaged forklift, turning one elusive animal into a costly workplace problem.

What's being done?

In workplaces, regular inspections can be just as important as reactive treatment. Small signs — droppings, gnaw marks, disturbed materials, or unexplained equipment issues — can point to a problem before it becomes expensive.

And for anyone dealing with pests at home, reducing attractants and blocking entry points is often the first line of defense, especially when an animal refuses to behave the way you expect.

"I hate dealing with weird/intelligent rats so much lolol," the worker wrote. After months of frustration, they added: "It took 2 months but it finally ended up clearing a whole bait station of its bait so I'm hoping this is the last we hear of our friend."

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