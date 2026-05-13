Miami keeps building as sunny-day flooding jumps 400% and the social divide deepens

This type of flooding is becoming far more disruptive as sea levels continue to rise and coastal areas erode.

Miami continues to aggressively build luxury real estate even as "sunny-day flooding" becomes a more familiar part of daily life.

As YaleEnvironment360 noted, higher tides are increasingly pushing water onto streets and even into groundwater, changing everyday life across the city while widening the divide between residents who can afford protection and those who cannot.

Miami Beach has experienced massive increases in this sunny-day flooding. Also called tidal flooding, sunny-day flooding has inundated low-lying areas and often occurs during high-tide events (such as during a full moon), even if there's no major storm.

This type of flooding is becoming far more disruptive as sea levels continue to rise and coastal areas erode. According to Yale Environment 360, sunny-day floods have quadrupled in frequency since 2010 across the United States.

But Miami is especially vulnerable to damage, both because it has incredibly high-value real estate — due in part to the presence of at least three dozen billionaires — but also because there are many low-income residents who are vulnerable.

Citing Zillow, Yale Environment 360 noted that Miami-Dade County includes over a quarter of all U.S. homes threatened by sea level rise and that a fifth of its residents live below the poverty line.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

As rising seas push saltwater farther inland, it is not just covering streets more often. It is also moving into groundwater, creating new threats for infrastructure, property, and drinking water systems. Even so, Miami continues to develop aggressively, despite the physical and financial costs of flooding becoming harder to overlook.

While wealthier residents and businesses are more likely to afford elevation projects, flood-proofing upgrades, and other protective measures, lower-income communities often do not have access to the same resources. This leaves them more vulnerable to flooding, rising insurance bills, and property loss.

Restoring natural buffers such as wetlands and mangroves, improving stormwater systems, updating flood maps and building codes, and making sure resilience funding reaches lower-income communities first are important measures to protect low-income residents.

Meanwhile, policies that discourage coastal construction and prioritize affordable, safer housing farther inland can also help reduce future harm.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.