New study reveals hidden dangers threatening mega-starfish species on brink of extinction: 'Crucial for the future'

Sunflower sea stars, the largest of sea stars, were formerly common in tide pools in Oregon. However, this species has suffered from sea star wasting syndrome for over a decade, which has resulted in their near extinction.

In recent years, sunflower sea star sightings have become more numerous, but now, a new study from researchers at Portland State University and the University of Washington has concluded that exposure to microplastics and insecticides may set the species' recovery back.

What's happening?

Scientists are unsure why the sea star wasting syndrome epidemic in the Pacific Northwest struck, but they determined a 700-day heat wave in the region in 2013 accelerated it. Since it began, sunflower sea stars have been dying out, and purple sea urchins have taken over the area, destroying kelp forests and creating lifeless sections of water.

The recent study examined how microplastics and insecticides — in particular, polyester microfibers and imidacloprid — found in local waterways affected the sunflower sea stars and whether they might hurt the species' recovery.

The study discovered that exposure to microfibers resulted in increased larval length, which scientists posited to be a stress response. In the case of insecticides, researchers discovered that sea stars developed gut malformations and higher rates of mortality earlier on, which are signs of stress.

Why does this matter?

Besides the possible extinction of sunflower sea stars because of disease and human-made items ending up in their habitat, the resulting lack of kelp forests is significant.

Kelp forests are home to many creatures, including fish, birds, and otters, and play a role in producing oxygen, reducing the erosion of coastlines, and capturing carbon, all of which are vital to the environment. Kelp forests attract tourists, too, boosting the local economy.

"The implications of our study go beyond the sunflower sea star," said Allie Tissot, the lead researcher of this study and a doctoral candidate at Portland State, per OregonLive. "As marine ecosystems continue to face the multiple threats of climate change and diverse anthropogenic pollutants, the ability to predict and mitigate the impacts of contaminants on marine life will be crucial for the future of biodiversity conservation."

What can I do to help reduce pollutants in waterways?

While this issue will need substantial solutions, individuals can play a role, too.

One simple thing to do is to avoid using pesticides and insecticides if you live near waterways.

Reducing plastic usage and recycling plastic can also go a long way to helping not only marine life but yourself. Microplastic pollution doesn't only affect animals, as these minute plastic fragments have shown up in people's bodies, resulting in health issues, so the less plastic used, the better it is for all.

