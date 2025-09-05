Officials weigh drastic measures in town that could wind up underwater: 'We absolutely need to look for higher ground'

"It's really hard to hear the same individuals tell us … 'But don't look for higher ground.'"

Rising sea levels are forcing governments to get creative to protect their residents.

What's happening?

Suisun City is "one of the Bay Area's top sea level rise hot spots," KQED reported. It could be partly underwater in decades, and a budget crisis is generating uncertainty at a time when action could mean the difference between forging on and retreating.

Officials may annex land to expand the community's tax base and add safer ground, but there is debate about this approach and who will benefit. Owned by California Forever, the acreage is farther inland from the marsh that borders the city, and the company plans to build tens of thousands of homes there.

The Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District is working on an adaptation plan for the city of 30,000 and others. It includes sea walls, levees, and pumps, but not the area being considered for annexation.

"It's really hard to hear the same individuals tell us that our downtown will be flooded in 50 years [and] also tell us, 'But don't look for higher ground,'" Mayor Alma Hernandez said. "We absolutely need to look for higher ground."

Why is this important?

One expert told the outlet that there is no way the land would provide a solution to Suisun City's plight. University of California, Davis, environmental science and policy professor Mark Lubell said the cost could be too high, displaced residents may not have access to homes, and the city could spend the tax revenue on anything.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

That leaves little room for the people who will be impacted by about a foot of sea level rise by 2050 and up to 6.6 feet by 2100. This issue is linked to human-caused rising global temperatures from the burning of dirty energy sources, which release heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere.

If Suisun City can't hold back waters from San Francisco Bay and the ground, infrastructure, businesses, and community buildings could be unusable. It has agreed to negotiate annexation with California Forever.

"Many residents and advocacy groups, however, do not trust California Forever to work in their best interests, partly because of its rocky history of quietly acquiring land, suing farmers and pushing — and then pulling — a ballot initiative last year," KQED reported.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Coastal communities around the country and world are navigating this problem, and their plans often feature managed retreat — or abandoning homes by paying residents with government money.

But most people don't want to leave their homes, and those who are most affected are often left out of the discussion, which requires "time and effort, a scarce resource for people working multiple jobs or commuting long distances," as KQED noted.

No matter these short-term debates, the long-term solution is to reduce reliance on the dirty fuels that are at the root of the problem. You can help by modernizing your home, eating cleaner, and using public transit — all steps that will also save you money.



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.