Officials in Northern Malaysia announced a promising update about the water levels in three critical dams.

The New Straits Times reports that the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) declared the water levels in Pedu, Muda, and Ahning dams were "sufficient" for the area's agricultural, domestic, and industrial needs.

A statement from the agency explained the remarkable turnaround in fortunes: "Up to Tuesday [August 5th], the total reservoir storage stood at 789.06 million cubic metres, a significant increase from the 633.42 million cubic metres recorded on the same date last year."

Summer 2024 was the hottest on record. As Science News reported, the effects were felt worldwide as millions were subjected to devastating extreme weather events and withering heatwaves. The planet-heating pollution caused by human activity is acting like "steroids for weather."

For Malaysia, it was a year characterized by extreme water shortages that saw officials turn to equally extreme measures. Last summer, the government ordered cloud seeding operations at the request of MADA. The practice is often subject to wild conspiracy theories, but in reality, it can only bring about a short-lived, modest increase in rainfall. At best, it is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

Malaysia historically goes through cycles of drought and heavy rainfall.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The weather is characterized by two monsoon seasons: the Southwest Monsoon (May to September) and the Northeast Monsoon (November to March). The name can be misleading, as the Southwest Monsoon is actually associated with drier weather and less cloud cover. Rising global temperatures are intensifying the season.

The welcome change in fortunes in Kedah is only a temporary boon that requires effective local action to build upon. The Malaysian government is actively seeking greater regional cooperation and forming effective public-private partnerships to ensure the region's long-term water needs are met.

At a conference in Paris, the Deputy Prime Minister, Fadillah bin Yusof, called for international unity, per the Laotian Times: "Water, the lifeblood of our planet, unites us in shared responsibility. The global water crisis, transcending borders and economies, demands urgent collaboration."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







