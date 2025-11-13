Expert shares video of 'horrific' sighting along riverbank: 'It just makes me wanna cry'

An activist in Indonesia shared the frustrating consequences of what happens when a common material gets into the rivers.

@sungaiwatch Styrofoam is dangerous in rivers, but tiny styrofoam balls are even worse ⚠️ At Sungai Watch, we install trash barriers to stop plastic from going into the ocean. But these tiny pieces are so small and lightweight, they often slip through barriers and are nearly impossible to clean up. They don't break down, animals mistake them for food, and they're filled with toxic chemicals. We need to stop using Styrofoam whenever we can. Let's protect our rivers before it's too late 🌊 ♬ original sound - Sungai Watch

The video, posted by Sungai Watch (@sungaiwatch), shows a group in the midst of a river cleanup. Co-founder Sam Bencheghib shows the viewer what appears to be moss on a tree, but it is actually Styrofoam balls broken off from larger pieces. He explains that it's all but impossible to collect without a filter.

"There's hundreds of thousands of them in this river, and we're not going to be able to clean them up," he says with palpable frustration. The video ends with a simple plea to refrain from using the material and to avoid throwing it into rivers because once it disintegrates into little balls, it's impossible to remove.

The video raises an important point about the environmental consequences of materials like Styrofoam. One of the biggest problems is that it is nonbiodegradable and will take centuries to decompose. It breaks down into microplastics, which contaminate soil and water and have devastating consequences for wildlife. It's one of the reasons several nations and states have moved to ban it.

As the video urged, the best way to keep pollutants out of water is to refrain from using them in the first place. There are far more sustainable options for food containers and packaging. It's also key to exert pressure as consumers by backing brands that are responsible and avoiding those that aren't.

The comments shared the uploader's frustration. "I hateeee styrofoam," one viewer seethed. Another correctly noted: "We have so many options to choose for food packaging. I will never understand why they choose styrofoam as their favorite option."

"It just makes me wanna cry?? It's so awful imagining how much of it exists," a viewer lamented.

"Styrofoam is horrific. They need to stop making it," said another commenter.

