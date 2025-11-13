  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert shares video of 'horrific' sighting along riverbank: 'It just makes me wanna cry'

"I will never understand."

by Michael Muir
One viral video shows the frustrating consequences of what happens when Styrofoam gets into a river.

Photo Credit: TikTok

An activist in Indonesia shared the frustrating consequences of what happens when a common material gets into the rivers. 

@sungaiwatch

Styrofoam is dangerous in rivers, but tiny styrofoam balls are even worse ⚠️ At Sungai Watch, we install trash barriers to stop plastic from going into the ocean. But these tiny pieces are so small and lightweight, they often slip through barriers and are nearly impossible to clean up. They don't break down, animals mistake them for food, and they're filled with toxic chemicals. We need to stop using Styrofoam whenever we can. Let's protect our rivers before it's too late 🌊

♬ original sound - Sungai Watch

The video, posted by Sungai Watch (@sungaiwatch), shows a group in the midst of a river cleanup. Co-founder Sam Bencheghib shows the viewer what appears to be moss on a tree, but it is actually Styrofoam balls broken off from larger pieces. He explains that it's all but impossible to collect without a filter. 

"There's hundreds of thousands of them in this river, and we're not going to be able to clean them up," he says with palpable frustration. The video ends with a simple plea to refrain from using the material and to avoid throwing it into rivers because once it disintegrates into little balls, it's impossible to remove. 

The video raises an important point about the environmental consequences of materials like Styrofoam. One of the biggest problems is that it is nonbiodegradable and will take centuries to decompose. It breaks down into microplastics, which contaminate soil and water and have devastating consequences for wildlife. It's one of the reasons several nations and states have moved to ban it

As the video urged, the best way to keep pollutants out of water is to refrain from using them in the first place. There are far more sustainable options for food containers and packaging. It's also key to exert pressure as consumers by backing brands that are responsible and avoiding those that aren't. 

The comments shared the uploader's frustration. "I hateeee styrofoam," one viewer seethed. Another correctly noted: "We have so many options to choose for food packaging. I will never understand why they choose styrofoam as their favorite option." 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

"It just makes me wanna cry?? It's so awful imagining how much of it exists," a viewer lamented.

"Styrofoam is horrific. They need to stop making it," said another commenter.

Should the federal government ban Styrofoam packaging material?

Absolutely ✅

Leave it to the states 🤔

No ❌

I don't care 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x