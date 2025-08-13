Visitor shares alarming video of toxic substance suffocating tidepools: 'That's horrible'

"We need to be responsible consumers."

A striking TikTok video from Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi (@coasthuggers) captured Styrofoam pellets scattered across tidepool rocks along a Hawai'i shoreline.

Viewers were collectively outraged by the video, and rightfully so.

"That's horrible," one person said.

The video shows how littering, single-use plastics, and blatant disregard for our environment are finally catching up with us and washing ashore.

Styrofoam, a lightweight plastic material commonly used for packaging and insulation, doesn't biodegrade. Instead, it breaks into micro‑ and nano‑fragments that can remain in the environment for centuries, which can greatly impact ocean ecosystems, the Pacific Beach Coalition explained.

Marine creatures often mistake pieces of Styrofoam for food, which can cause choking, blocked digestive systems, and even starvation, as outlined by the Frontier Group. In Hawaiian waters, plastic pollution, including Styrofoam, has been found inside dolphins, fish, and seabirds as well as entangling and poisoning vulnerable species such as Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles, per Trash Free Hawai'i.

Trash Free Hawai'i reported the Hawai'i Wildlife Fund estimates that as much as 20 tons of trash from the ocean washes up on the state's shores annually, with 96% made of plastic.

Over the course of several years, every county of Hawaiʻi implemented bans on the sale and use of polystyrene foam containers and products, per the Hawaii Department of Health and Surfrider; nevertheless, the state also lies near the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Plastic debris often washes ashore on Hawaiian beaches thanks to ocean currents, demonstrating how trash disposal in some areas can impact other parts of the planet.

While these issues can often feel too large and overwhelming to solve, even the smallest change can make a big impact. Ways you can get involved include supporting laws banning polystyrene foam, urging stronger plastic-reduction policies in your community, volunteering for beach‑cleanup events, and demanding corporate accountability.

"We need to be responsible consumers, and hold companies accountable for their non eco friendly packaging," another TikTok commenter said.

Collectively, we can advocate for change. Donate, use reusable alternatives, and share with your local eateries why they should move on from Styrofoam.

The sight of Styrofoam pellets on Hawai'i's shores is more than just unsettling, it's a wake-up call. It reminds us that pollution doesn't vanish when we simply throw something away.

