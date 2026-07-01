Kenya students visit Tsavo for the first time, come face to face with a giant elephant herd

"Those animals are the true inheritance of the children, more precious than gold or gems."

For many students living near Tsavo in Kenya, wildlife has long been something close at hand in theory but not necessarily in person.

A video from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) captured a school visit that changed that for a large number of them, with an elephant herd among the sights featured in the footage.

What happened?

The Instagram Reel follows students on a trip to Tsavo West National Park.

"Many of these students from Silanga Comprehensive School had never visited Tsavo before or seen the wonderful wildlife who live on their doorstep," the caption reads.

The group was excited and engaged in the video, especially when the elephant herd passed in front of the bus. The children can be seen chatting among themselves, ticking off animals in booklets, and comparing notes.

"We had a lot of fun and unforgettable memories were made!" community officer Samuel said of the trip.

The post also stated that the organization leads "more than 80 fully subsidised field trips into national parks and protected areas" each year, giving thousands of students direct exposure to wildlife and conservation.

Why does it matter?

Environmental education can shape how communities relate to ecosystems. Seeing elephants, giraffes, and other animals in the wild can make conservation feel tangible for students.

Healthy wildlife populations support biodiversity, tourism, and economies, while environmental education can inspire future careers in conservation, park management, and community leadership.

Programs that remove cost barriers also ensure these experiences are shared with the young people who live closest to these landscapes. Sheldrick itself benefits from devoted and passionate keepers from Kenya who nurture orphaned animals such as the viral hippo Bumpy.

The trust also doesn't shy away from daring rescues that rely on brave and committed team members.

The future of wildlife protection may depend on whether the next generation grows up seeing these animals as part of their own environments.

What are people saying?

Commenters highlighted the educational value of the trip.

"This is SO important," one wrote. "Those animals are the true inheritance of the children, more precious than gold or gems."

Another exclaimed: "What an incredible experience for these youngsters! I don't think there is anything that shaped my love of wildlife more than being able to observe creatures in their natural environment."

"Love this. Education and fostering respect for the environment and wildlife is life-changing," someone else declared. "Hopefully many future @sheldricktrust guardians of the wild."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.