Orphaned calf named Bumpy sheds his blanket, heads for his pool, then promptly goes back to sleep

He remained by his mom's body for at least a day before the Kenya Wildlife Service rescued him.

A cozy morning routine is melting hearts online after a rescued orphan hippo named Bumpy was filmed heading out for the day, only to decide that "action" could wait until after another nap.

The short Instagram post from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) has drawn more than 266,000 likes and thousands of comments, as viewers fall for Bumpy's slow, sleepy start.

What happened?

The post shares a glimpse of Bumpy's morning, as well als the much sadder story behind it.

In the caption, the trust wrote: "A new day begins and Bumpy is ready for action. Our little chap emerges from his bedroom, sheds his pyjama blanket, and takes a sun-dappled stroll to his personal pool… where he promptly settles back down to sleep."

As promised, Bumpy's burst of morning activity is brief. The video shows him making his way from his sleeping area to the pool after wriggling out of his blanket, only to settle in for more rest. The trust joked in the caption that "in Bumpy's world, 'action' is relative and mornings cannot be rushed!"

The caption gave more context on Bumpy. He recently arrived at the trust after the devastating loss of his mother who died "likely in a territorial fight defending her baby's life."

He remained by her body for at least a day before the Kenya Wildlife Service rescued him and brought him into the trust's care. They posted a longer version of Bumpy's story on their website.

Why does it matter?

As adorable as the clip is, it also reflects the reality facing orphaned wild animals that lose their mothers to conflict, habitat pressures, or other dangers.

Young animals often rely entirely on their mothers for protection, nourishment, and emotional security, which means rescue groups can play a critical role in helping them survive those earliest and most vulnerable weeks.

Bumpy's sleepy poolside routine is also a sign of safety. After experiencing trauma, a quiet place to rest, reliable human care, and a stable daily rhythm can be essential to recovery. The lengthier post on his recovery indicates keepers are always aiding his recuperation.

The caption also gives viewers a direct way to support him, inviting people to "become part of Bumpy's journey through an adoption."

What are people saying?

Commenters were quickly charmed by Bumpy's name, his blanket, and his extra nap. They also highlighted the keepers' petting and the obvious affection Bumpy had for them.

"I'm so full of love for this little guy with his twitching ears but also full of gratitude for all of you caring for him," one wrote.

"These little clips of Bumpy are just incredible and heartwarming!" a user gushed.

"If there was a 24 hour Bumpy-cam I'd have to quit my job in order to commit to watching this little dude full time," another viewer joked. "He is just precious."

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