  • Outdoors Outdoors

Pregnant porch cat gives birth to 5 kittens — then adopts a mystery baby bunny

"[Living] her best Disney princess life."

by Jennifer Green
A mother cat nuzzles her kittens, which are peacefully nestled beside her.

Photo Credit: iStock

What began as a simple act of kindness for a pregnant stray cat turned into a strange story for one Oklahoma family. After the cat delivered five kittens, they found a sixth tiny animal: a baby rabbit.

KFSM 5 News reported that the mother cat appeared to have accepted the bunny as part of her litter.

According to Kathy Price, the cat began showing up on her porch in Vian about two months ago. Price told KFSM that when she opened the door to feed the animal, "She ran into the house."

Price said her family was already used to helping stray cats and that this one was especially easy to take in.

"She was incredibly tame and had been someone's house cat, and we were concerned about her because she lost her family, they lost her, and she needed somebody to take care of her," Price said, per KFSM.

The cat had five kittens on Memorial Day. Several days later, though, Price and her husband discovered that one more baby had ended up among them.

"We were checking on the kittens, and my husband said, 'How many kittens did she have?' and I said, 'Five.' He said, 'There's six in here,' and I looked and said, 'That's a bunny,'" Price said.

After discovering the rabbit, Price said she looked into the situation and found that some mother cats will nurse young including orphaned kittens, puppies, and even rats.

Price said she has grown attached to the animals, though she is trying to find them a safer home because they live near a highway.

Daughter Christy Moreno described the scene a little differently, joking that her mother was living "her best Disney princess life."

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