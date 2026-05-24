Former lab beagles make stunning turnaround as every rescued dog sent to NYC finds a home

The dogs were part of a much larger rehoming effort involving roughly 1,500 beagles.

The beagles that once lived inside a Wisconsin breeding and research facility are now settling into family homes — and their turnaround has been swift.

After rehabilitation in New York City, every former lab beagle taken in by one rescue group has been adopted, AOL reported.

Second Chance Rescue, an animal welfare organization based in Queens, received dozens of beagles from Ridglan Farms, a breeding and research facility near Madison, Wisconsin.

The dogs were part of a much larger rehoming effort involving roughly 1,500 beagles.

Ridglan Farms drew animal-rights protests earlier this year and later surrendered its license and sold the dogs, according to NewsNation.

Authorities had said the facility violated state veterinary standards, opening the door for shelters and rescue groups around the country to step in.

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Second Chance founder Jennifer Brooks shared an encouraging update with NewsNation, saying the rescued dogs have made major progress with support from trainers and behavior experts, including Sal Romano.

The result was remarkable: Every beagle the group took in has now found a home.

Brooks said the response from adopters was overwhelming, with families eager to welcome the dogs after what they had endured.

This story stands out because it shows how quickly animals can recover when they are removed from harmful conditions and given safety, patience, and care.

These beagles were bred for testing, yet many are now becoming beloved companions in neighborhoods far from the lab.

It also puts a spotlight on the continued use of dogs in research settings, even as Brooks argued in comments that testing cosmetics and household goods on animals is no longer necessary, as reported by NewsNation.

Her comments underscore a broader ethical concern that extends well beyond one facility.

For readers, the story is both emotional and practical. It highlights the role rescue groups play in turning trauma into second chances, while also reminding people that adopting, fostering, and supporting shelters can directly change an animal's life.

And in this case, the impact ripples outward: Each adopted beagle is now safe and bringing joy, routine, and companionship into a home and community.

The immediate response has been a coordinated rescue pipeline.

Shelters and animal welfare groups across the United States worked together to move the beagles out of the former lab system, into foster care, and eventually into permanent homes.

At Second Chance Rescue, rehabilitation included time, socialization, and help from experienced trainers who worked to ease the dogs into everyday life.

According to Brooks and Romano, the beagles adapted well — a hopeful sign for other animals coming out of institutional settings.

For people wondering how to help, local action can make a difference.

Supporting nearby rescues through adoption, fostering, volunteering, or donations can give organizations more capacity to respond when large-scale animal transfers happen.

Even for those not ready to adopt, paying attention to how products are made and supporting organizations that advocate for animal welfare can help reinforce demand for more humane alternatives.

"We had such a huge demand. So many beautiful families wanted to welcome them after all that they went through," Brooks said. "Beagles are so resilient."

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