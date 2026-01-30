Volunteers get green light for ambitious project in crucial nature area: 'It's part of our fundamental purpose'

"It's all tied in together."

A part of rural Somerset in England is being transformed into an incredible new nature reserve.

Volunteers in the area have just scored a major win and were given the green light to build a nature reserve, according to the BBC.

The reserve will be created as part of The Strawberry Line, which is a scheme to create a traffic-free greenway through North and Mid Somerset.

Eventually, the reserve will offer views over the countryside, as well as a picnic area for walkers. Volunteers also hope to make the area fully accessible by resurfacing some pathways to increase safety for those with limited mobility.

Nature reserves offer so much to communities, whether you're looking to get active and walk or cycle with friends, or searching for somewhere to unwind and get some fresh air.

Having access to green spaces is beneficial for both physical and mental health. Scientists have found that those living in greener areas have a lower risk of diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Those volunteering to create the idyllic space will have the chance to be surrounded by their community while getting their hands dirty. One study found that community gardens can help "decrease stress and increase optimism."

It's not just humans who reap the benefits of a nature reserve — the local flora and fauna will be able to thrive, too.

According to Mick Fletcher, the chairman of the Strawberry Line Society, there are many wild animals in the area, including badgers, rabbits, foxes, a range of birds, and a couple of deer. This just goes to show how quickly wildlife can flourish in an area designed for them.

"This is not 'a nice thing to have' — it's part of our fundamental purpose," Fletcher told the BBC.

"The Strawberry Line is about enabling people to get access to the countryside and improving communication between communities — but up there with them is improving opportunities for nature and increasing biodiversity. It's all tied in together," he added.

