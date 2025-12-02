Rescuers respond as yacht is found in harrowing situation: 'Unfortunately, it is very easy to be caught out'

In a frightening situation, rescuers responded to a mayday call from The Solent, a strait situated between the Isle of Wight and mainland Britain.

According to the BBC, the 37-foot yacht hit a ledge and became stuck in Thorness Bay. Five people were on board at the time of the incident. Rescuers from Cowes and Yarmouth responded to the call.

However, since the yacht was stranded in shallow waters, the rescue mission faced a few hurdles. Cowes Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew originally responded to the call, but the team was unable to reach the stranded vessel due to the low tide. As a result, the Yarmouth RNLI crew assisted with the rescue using a smaller Y-class boat.

The low tides forced the rescue team to conduct a two-part rescue. Three of the people on board the distressed yacht were assisted first before being sent back to Cowes. Once the tide came in, the team was able to steady the yacht and rescue the other two.

"Unfortunately, it is very easy to be caught out by the falling and rising tides," Yarmouth RNLI crew Richard Gregory-Pimm told the BBC.

In this situation, the passengers were lucky that the crew reached them relatively quickly due to the changing tides. When the weather suddenly takes a turn for the worse or the crew members aren't prioritizing safety, dangerous situations can occur out on the water.

While this wasn't the most egregiously sized yacht, these vessels still have a significant negative environmental impact.

They require a lot of energy to run, with engines usually powered by diesel. This fuel source releases planet-warming gases when burned, which contribute to rising global temperatures.

They can also disrupt marine ecosystems following oil or waste leaks, while habitats, such as river beds and ocean floors, can be destroyed by their rudders and anchors.

In this case, the grounded yacht most likely disturbed settled material underneath the water when it ran aground, wreaking havoc for the fish and marine life below.

