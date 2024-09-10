  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials open floodgates as Texas lake refills following prolonged drought: 'Look at all that water!'

"Amazingly needed, floods end droughts."

by Jeremiah Budin
"Amazingly needed, floods end droughts."

Photo Credit: iStock

Much-needed storms have been showering the Austin area recently, leading authorities to open the floodgates at Wirtz Dam and Starcke Dam to move storm runoff downstream into Lake Travis for the first time in nearly a year, Austin American-Statesman reported.

Although much of the state is still experiencing drought conditions, the rains over Labor Day weekend, which continued into the following week, gave a welcome reprieve. Parts of the state are now no longer in a drought, and the drought conditions have lessened in other parts, per KVUE.

Seeing large amounts of water flowing through the rivers was a welcome sight for Texas residents.

"Look at all that water!" wrote CBS meteorologist Chikage Windler (@ChikageWeather) on her X account. "Johnson Fork near #Junction is raging. Johnson Fork eventually feeds into the #Llano River, which explains why moderate flooding is forecast on the Llano River."




Some areas of Llano County got so much rain that they had to close schools due to flooding, KVUE reported.

Due to changes to our climate that have resulted from the overheating of the planet caused by air pollution from dirty energy sources, droughts have become increasingly prevalent and long-lasting around the world, as the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions explains. 

Watch now: Allbirds director speaks out on combatting far-off sustainability targets touted by many companies

Other types of extreme weather have also become more frequent and more intense due to these changes to our climate. For Texas (and other places, such as California), that has meant years of drought punctuated by massive storms that cause flooding and widespread destruction. Although these storms have served an important function of refilling depleted reservoirs, they clearly come with their own problems that must be dealt with.

In the meantime, however, Texans can take solace in the fact that the worst of the current drought appears to be over. 

"Amazingly needed, floods end droughts," wrote one X user, commenting on the video of water flowing into the Llano River.

"Good for Lake Travis!" wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"It is an organization that believes it is strongest when the various powers of the individual superheroes come together and make the big robot."
Business

Meet the stealth group tackling the world's biggest problems — the 'Voltron' of climate solutions

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x