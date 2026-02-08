  • Outdoors Outdoors

Residents brace for record-breaking conditions as monstrous storm wreaks havoc across nations: 'The ground can no longer absorb [more rain]'

This storm followed a particularly wet January.

by Simon Sage
An extreme storm has battered Europe and northern Africa, causing extensive damage across Spain, Portugal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco.

An extreme storm has battered Europe and northern Africa, according to the BBC

What's happening?

Storm Leonardo has caused extensive damage across Spain, Portugal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco. 

At least one man in Portugal has died in flooding while trapped in his car. 

"I've never seen anything like this, never. It's surreal. I have no words," said Portugal resident Maria Cadacha, per Reuters.

"The ground can no longer absorb" the water, according to María Paz Fernández, the mayor of the community of Ronda, Spain, per RTVE.

This storm followed a particularly wet January. These rains have broken a seven-year drought in Morocco and drenched Tunisia in more rain than it has seen in 70 years. The community of Grazalema, Andalusia, saw more rain in a day than Madrid does in a year. Grazalema, Cádiz received 26.4 inches of rain in a day and a half, roughly as much as London gets in a year.

These aggressive storms have been caused by a cold weather system in northern Europe. Sweden has had its second-coldest January on record as a result, while Lithuania had its lowest recorded temperature since 1996. This cold front has killed at least six people

Why is extreme weather important?

Besides the massive property and human costs of the extreme weather hitting these countries, both floods and extreme cold are indicative of a wider problem. Atmospheric pollution exacerbates a wide range of destructive weather patterns. The effects of this pollution are felt worldwide, and failing to address its sources will incur ongoing costs. 

One estimate placed the costs of summertime climate shifts in Europe alone at roughly $50 billion and climbing

What's being done about flooding?

Emergency personnel are busy dealing with the fallout of flooding from Storm Leonardo. Over 100,000 people have been evacuated, and the military has been dispatched to support efforts.

