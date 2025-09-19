Woman shares video of frustrating scene outside bank: 'It's ridiculous'

With so many issues facing our environment, it is especially frustrating when easily preventable problems arise. Irresponsible everyday human behavior only adds to the issues, as one social media user recently exposed.

In a video posted to TikTok, a frustrated woman shows crumpled-up trash on the ground and then pans up to show that a trash can is right nearby.

She commented, "The craziest part about people who litter is the… trash is right there!" Over the video, a caption calls the behavior "disgusting."

Litter is damaging to our communities in several ways. Obviously, it isn't very attractive to look at and makes areas look gross and shabby. But the environmental impacts are also horrible.

Litter on the ground can be picked up by animals and prove harmful to them. And some litter contains chemicals that can leak out and harm all living things, humans included.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Another video posted to TikTok was shared by a frustrated hunter who showed tons of litter around public hunting grounds. Many people have also found litter from vaping devices on their streets, which could leak dangerous chemicals. And incredibly, glitter has been found in our oceans, which is dangerous because it is made up of harmful microplastics.

There are many ways we can deal with harmful littering practices.

First and foremost, we can have difficult conversations with our friends and family about the climate. Talking about why littering is unsafe might prevent someone from doing it.

Secondly, we can take local action. People can work to safeguard their communities and preserve their local environments.

Another way people can protect their environment is to elect pro-climate candidates. Politicians who understand the threats we are under can pass laws and provide funds to protect our precious resources.

Commenters on the original post shared in the poster's frustration.

One said, "It's ridiculous how avoidable it is. But it affects everyone."

Another summed it up, "I'm so disappointed in humans."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.