Frustrated passerby shares photo of infuriating scene in nature area: 'Disgusting'

Someone dumped a pile of garbage directly beneath a "stop dumping" sign in North Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, and the photo proving it has Redditors frustrated and fed up.

The OP wrote, "Anyone know why there's garbage under the stop dumping signs?"

It's frustrating because sometimes even a bold, direct sign doesn't stop people from leaving trash.

In a follow-up comment, the OP mentioned how it's not the first time they have seen trash piled all over green spaces.

They also pointed out that Vancouver Island has "the least public waste bins of anywhere I've been," suggesting that the lack of proper disposal options may be a part of the problem.

Another user joked that the trash might have been there first and the sign was put over it later. Either way, the end result is the same: nature gets treated like a dumping ground, and we have to deal with the consequences.

This blatant example of improper trash disposal is a reminder that environmental awareness is about respect as much as it is systemic. When people ignore basic requests, like not throwing trash in public green spaces, it makes it harder for others to feel a connection with nature.

Trash left in wild areas can also cause serious harm, disrupting animal habitats, leaching chemicals and microplastics into soil and water, and deterring others from places that provide benefits for health and well-being.

In 2018, the Regional District of Nanaimo recovered 48 metric tons of illegally dumped material, according to its annual report.

As the Nanaimo News Bulletin noted in 2017, the RDN estimated that it spends about $30,000 annually addressing illegal dumping (cleanups that included removing tonnes and tonnes of garbage) and warned that dumped waste is harmful to both wildlife and recreational areas.

It's obvious that the problem goes beyond environmental degradation, as the cost of removing the waste can increase residents' tax bills.

The solution starts with people thinking twice before treating public land like a landfill.

"Disgusting!" one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, "Humans are gross," while a third added, "The amount of trash that gets dumped in nature on Vancouver Island is shocking."

"How would anybody know what they shouldn't be dumping, if there isn't an example?" a fourth joked.

