  • Outdoors Outdoors

Frustrated passerby shares photo of infuriating scene in nature area: 'Disgusting'

"Humans are gross."

by Rachel Beyer
“Humans are gross."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Someone dumped a pile of garbage directly beneath a "stop dumping" sign in North Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, and the photo proving it has Redditors frustrated and fed up. 

The OP wrote, "Anyone know why there's garbage under the stop dumping signs?" 

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's frustrating because sometimes even a bold, direct sign doesn't stop people from leaving trash.

In a follow-up comment, the OP mentioned how it's not the first time they have seen trash piled all over green spaces. 

They also pointed out that Vancouver Island has "the least public waste bins of anywhere I've been," suggesting that the lack of proper disposal options may be a part of the problem. 

Another user joked that the trash might have been there first and the sign was put over it later. Either way, the end result is the same: nature gets treated like a dumping ground, and we have to deal with the consequences. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

This blatant example of improper trash disposal is a reminder that environmental awareness is about respect as much as it is systemic. When people ignore basic requests, like not throwing trash in public green spaces, it makes it harder for others to feel a connection with nature. 

Trash left in wild areas can also cause serious harm, disrupting animal habitats, leaching chemicals and microplastics into soil and water, and deterring others from places that provide benefits for health and well-being. 

In 2018, the Regional District of Nanaimo recovered 48 metric tons of illegally dumped material, according to its annual report. 

As the Nanaimo News Bulletin noted in 2017, the RDN estimated that it spends about $30,000 annually addressing illegal dumping (cleanups that included removing tonnes and tonnes of garbage) and warned that dumped waste is harmful to both wildlife and recreational areas. 

What do you worry about most during a power outage?

The temperature in my home 🌡️

The food in my fridge 🥩

Not having any light 💡

Something else 😟

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

It's obvious that the problem goes beyond environmental degradation, as the cost of removing the waste can increase residents' tax bills. 

The solution starts with people thinking twice before treating public land like a landfill. 

"Disgusting!" one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, "Humans are gross," while a third added, "The amount of trash that gets dumped in nature on Vancouver Island is shocking."

"How would anybody know what they shouldn't be dumping, if there isn't an example?" a fourth joked.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x