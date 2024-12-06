Controversial video sparks debate after Steve Jobs' yacht collides with billionaire's boat: 'Rich people problems'

Yelling, whistling, and boat horns can be heard in the background of the footage.

In a clash of riches, Steve Jobs is still making headlines over a decade after his death.

In a subreddit that caters to the wild and crazy, a video of two iconic luxury yachts from July of 2024 off the coast of Naples, Italy, has jaws dropping.

The video captures Steve Jobs' superyacht, Venus, which was designed to look like an apple product and is worth $130 million, crashing into Lady Moura — a private yacht owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexican businessman and billionaire. Yelling, whistling, and boat horns can be heard in the background of the footage, taken by Salinas himself and posted to Instagram, as Venus crashes into his yacht, bow first.

Venus is now owned by Jobs' widow, philanthropist and executive Laurene Powell Jobs, who is worth $15.6 billion. It's being called the $370 million megayacht collision according to generous estimates circulating online. The Lady Moura crew blamed the Venus crew for leaving the yacht unmanned while the Venus crew blamed the Lady Moura crew for using too long of an anchor chain in such windy conditions, which was what propelled Venus into the other vessel.

All around, it's hard to side with or take pity on anyone involved, considering the environmental damage these boats yield daily. Yachts of this size consume massive amounts of diesel, releasing "more carbon than many small countries," according to the Guardian. There is also the issue of noise pollution, waste disposal issues, and marine life disruption.

While there have been efforts to greenify yachts, including alternative fuel choices like hydrogen and methanol, there is still quite a ways to go before the yacht world's all-around excessive aura is tamed.

The crashing yachts attracted a sea of Steve Jobs/Apple jokes – some of which were better than others.

"HEY…SIRI. STOP THE F****** BOAT," a Redditor wrote, which received the response, "I'm sorry, I can't do that right now."

"Rich people problems," one comment read.

"Billionaire problems," another chimed in with more specificity.

