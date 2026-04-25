Georgia under state of emergency as wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

"This is an all hands on deck situation."

While wildfires are often the domain of the West Coast, blazes along the Florida-Georgia border show that hot and dry conditions anywhere can set them off.

What's happening?

AccuWeather reported on the situation in Georgia, where an unprecedented burn ban was in place for 91 counties.

The fires destroyed over 50 houses and led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents, per the Associated Press. Making matters worse, 34 new wildfires were reported Wednesday alone.

"This is an all hands on deck situation," Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo said.

Firefighters have lots of work to do with the state's two biggest fires. The Pineland Road Fire in Echols and Clinch counties had consumed over 32,000 acres and was only about 10% contained as of Thursday. A fire in Atkinson had burned 7,566 acres and was only 15% contained Friday.

The fires created smoky conditions that traveled far from the rural areas in which they raged. Both Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, were under a Code Orange air quality alert, per AccuWeather.

Vulnerable groups including children and people with heart or lung conditions were advised to limit outdoor time.

Why are the Southeast's wildfires concerning?

Wildfires can be devastating to residents' livelihoods. They threaten lives, destroy businesses, and lead to higher insurance premiums.

The dangers don't stop with fire's destruction, either.

The particulate matter from wildfires boosts the chances of stroke for those exposed to it, among other impacts.

The situation also shows that wherever drought and hot weather persist, wildfires might take hold. In Florida, there were fears that this could happen, as the entire state was in a drought in February.

It's also a troubling omen for the rest of the country, which already had a worrying wildfire forecast that indicated above-average risk.

As the nation faces record heat, extreme weather events such as droughts are on the rise and intensifying. That sets the stage for increasingly hazardous wildfires.

What's being done about the Southeast's wildfires?

Burn bans and evacuations will remain in place until conditions turn. Tropical moisture and the region's signature summer thunderstorms could curb wildfire risk.

Unfortunately, AccuWeather didn't see relief on the horizon.

"There is little rain in the forecast across many of the areas where fires are burning," meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Fire risk in the Southeast will remain elevated until meaningful rainfall returns."

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