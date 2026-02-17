Residents on edge as historic drought conditions fuel fires across US state: 'All I saw was just a black cloud of smoke'

"This is not all right."

Florida is known for its humid weather and frequent downpours. However, as of mid-February, drought conditions were affecting every part of the state, according to WKMG.

What's happening?

The situation has caused brush fires to break out in some areas. The cold, dry conditions have sapped moisture from soil and plants, making them more susceptible to fire.

"It gets cold, and then it gets hot, and then it gets cold again, and then it gets hot again," one local resident told WKMG. "... This is not all right. This is not good."

The extreme weather swings have left Florida with its most severe statewide drought since 2001.

One massive brush fire closed Interstate 95 and charred 20 vehicles, WKMG reported. In response, some counties have instituted burn bans.

The rules prohibit activities such as lighting outdoor fires, igniting fireworks or other explosive materials, and even parking certain vehicles in areas with high grass.

Why is it important?

Florida's wildfire season usually does not reach its peak until spring, but the dry weather has meant fires flare up earlier than normal. When spring thunderstorms bring fire-sparking lightning strikes, the fire risk could grow even worse.

Residents have been shocked by the conditions.

"I came out of the house, and all I saw was just a black cloud of smoke," another local said, per WKMG. "People started calling me and saying they're evacuating Restaurant Depot and stuff like that."

As extreme weather events have grown more severe, an increasing number of people have found their lives and livelihoods disrupted.

What's being done about it?

To reduce wildfire risk, officials have warned locals to be careful while using yard equipment such as chainsaws and lawn mowers, which can create sparks. Additionally, they have cautioned individuals to dispose of cigarettes properly and to clear dry leaves and vegetation from around homes and in gutters, WKMG reported.

Dry temperatures and wildfires are not the only threats impacting Floridians. Coastal regions have faced greater threats of flooding, largely due to sea level rise, and the state remains a hotbed for hurricanes.

