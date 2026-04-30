Officials offering up to $200K for ideas to stop rapidly spreading shellfish

"This species has the ability to greatly devastate."

Move over, Shark Tank — there's a new showdown making waves, and this time the stakes are ecological.

According to local station KRCR, officials in California are offering up to $200,000 for winning proposals to stop invasive mussels from spreading across United States waterways.

The initiative, dubbed "Halt the Hitchhiker," comes as agencies race to contain fast-moving species such as quagga, zebra, and golden mussels.

The urgency is hard to overstate. Even before golden mussels were discovered in California's Delta in 2024, invasive shellfish were already causing more than $1 billion in annual damage and control costs across the U.S.

"The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has aggressive programs throughout the state of California, that we're working directly with," Michael Burke, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, told KRCR. "So we want to do whatever we can to prevent the spread of golden mussels up in our area."

The competition is structured in phases. In Phase One, participants submit ideas for safer, more effective ways to inspect and clean boats — one of the primary means by which these mussels spread. Six finalists will each receive $25,000 and advance to pitch their ideas live. From there, a select few will receive funding to build prototypes, with a top prize of $125,000.

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"Our water supply, our food, the farmers ... I mean, this species has the ability to greatly devastate," West Bishop, an invasive aquatic species expert, told KRCR about the golden mussel in particular.

The challenge reflects a broader environmental issue. Invasive species, both aquatic and on land, can quickly spiral out of control, overwhelming ecosystems and creating costly problems for communities.

Experts often emphasize working with nature — not against it. Simple steps like planting native species can help homeowners mitigate the spread of invasive species in their own yards while reducing maintenance costs, conserving water, and supporting pollinators.

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