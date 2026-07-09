Nevada stallion arrives at pool desperate for water, and leaves with a rival's mares

When water becomes scarce, access to it can also determine dominance.

In Nevada's desert, a stallion that had crossed 10 miles for water reached one of the only pools left for miles and defeated the horse that had been controlling the water source.

In a place where one shrinking water source can shape who survives, the clash quickly became about far more than thirst.

What happened?

As summer heat peaks in Nevada, a 20th-anniversary Planet Earth clip from BBC Earth (@bbcearth) shows mustang bands converging on a scarce water hole.

"If a stallion can control access to water, he will have secured mating rights to the entire herd," narrator Sir David Attenborough explained.

The balance at the pool shifts once an outside stallion appears.

"He's traveled 10 miles to be here because the pools where he's come from have already dried up," Attenborough said. He wasn't alone, either, with his females following in tow.

For the newcomer, reaching the water is also about keeping his mares. Attenborough said that if he cannot provide water, his mares "will leave him for the white stallion who already dominates this pool."

After a violent showdown, the fight ends with the challenger taking control.

"He has provided for his herd and in the process stolen his rival's females," Attenborough concluded.

"It's amazing how these stallions can read each other's movements before every clash," one commenter wrote. "Pure instinct at work."

Why does it matter?

The scene shows that when water becomes scarce, access to it can also determine dominance. In this case, a basic need turns into a territorial struggle with life-or-death stakes.

"There is everything to lose," Attenborough said, explaining the danger plainly. "A broken leg or a shattered jaw would mean a slow and painful death."

Winning does not erase that danger; even the successful stallion risks severe injury in pursuit of survival and reproduction.

One drying pool can drive long-distance movement, provoke direct conflict, and quickly change which animals secure water, safety, and breeding opportunities.

Another commenter wrote, "Watching the stallions fight for dominance, I felt both admiration and regret, because even a small mistake can lead to the defeat of the strongest."

What can I do?

The video demonstrates the importance of giving animals space, especially around water.

Watering holes are high-stress areas, and human disturbance can make already dangerous situations worse.

If you spend time on public lands, follow posted guidance, avoid approaching or feeding wild horses, and keep a respectful distance from any animal gathered at a water source.

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