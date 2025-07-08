Researchers make alarming discovery about ancient forests isolated during Ice Ages: 'We need to preserve the ... full structure'

Once these species are gone, they're gone.

New research just revealed something both fascinating and deeply worrying: Sri Lanka's ancient refugia forests — small pockets of forest where rare species survived the Ice Ages — are now in serious trouble because of rising global temperatures and deforestation.

And if those forests go, the one-of-a-kind species that live in them could disappear, too. Many of them exist nowhere else on Earth.

What's happening?

During the Ice Ages, Sri Lanka wasn't an island — it was connected to India by land. That connection, combined with the glacial cycles that occurred over time, helped all kinds of unique plants and animals evolve in isolation.

Eventually, when sea levels rose again, those species remained in these small, stable forest zones known as refugia. These areas served as natural shelters, protecting wildlife through environmental changes for thousands of years.

However, those safe havens are shrinking fast. A new study highlighted in a Mongabay article points to rising global temperatures, habitat loss, and human development as major threats. The researchers modeled 233 endemic species in Sri Lanka, and many of them rely on these tiny forest pockets to survive.

"We need to preserve the forest's full structure from leaf litter to canopy to protect unique horned lizards … that live in different forest layers," Suranjan Karunarathna, a herpetologist who co-authored the study, told Mongabay.

Why is this study important?

Once these species are gone, they're gone. Researchers haven't yet fully studied some of them. We could lose opportunities to study how they may support ecosystems, potentially affecting clean water, soil health, and even disease control, all of which are crucial for human health as well.

More broadly, this serves as a reminder that even the oldest and most resilient ecosystems aren't immune to modern climate disruption. It's not just about protecting nature — it's about safeguarding food systems, clean air, and communities that rely on these forests to survive everyday life.

What's being done about deforestation, and what can I do?

The scientists behind the study are calling for better protections for Sri Lanka's forest corridors and a comprehensive plan that factors in the changing climate.

In the meantime, you can help by supporting organizations that protect biodiversity, such as the Rainforest Trust and the Wildlife Conservation Society. Making sustainable everyday choices also adds up. Actions like reducing food waste and choosing eco-friendly products can have an impact.

So, even though the situation in Sri Lanka is serious, it's not hopeless. We can still protect these ancient forests and the life they shelter with the proper support.

