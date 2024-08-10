Scientists identify promising system to eliminate threat responsible for countless squid deaths: 'Young squids would often die within 1-3 days'

The researchers hope that the new study will help cephalopod aquaculture systems around the world.

A new scientific discovery offers a promising method for saving squid eggs from a harmful parasite, according to an article published in Phys.org.

Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) developed a new way to raise aquaculture squid and treat a fatal parasite. OIST researchers identified a species of parasitic copepod, a type of crustacean that was feeding on the eggs and killing off squid in the aquaculture tanks.

The exciting news: The researchers also discovered an eco-friendly way to treat the parasites and save the squid eggs.

"Only about 70% of the squid eggs hatched, and the young squids would often die within 1-3 days from damage and infection," Dr. Zdenek Lajbner told Phys.org. "And I'm glad to see that we have managed to eliminate a serious threat to the health of squids."

After testing numerous solutions, the researchers found that peracetic acid (PAA) killed the parasites within two minutes. One of the benefits of using PAA is that it's biodegradable, unlike other parasite treatments used in Japan that cause more damage to the environment.

According to another report posted in Phys.org, the new aquaculture method is the cheapest and most efficient aquaculture system to date. The researchers at OIST have been able to produce 10 successive generations of squid, which is a major breakthrough and achievement in the field.

A variety of factors, including overfishing and rising global temperatures, have decreased the squid population, according to reports by Phys.org. However, thanks to the researchers at OIST, scientists can help regrow the population without harming the environment.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports and hope that the new study will help cephalopod aquaculture systems around the world.

"Aquaculture will never be perfected, as there will always be new diseases or other complications to research and treat," Dr. Lajbner told Phys.org. "But with advances in disease management like these, we're happy to improve the health of squids in aquaculture."

