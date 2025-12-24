Officers stunned after stumbling upon disturbing scene at state park: 'Humans are disgusting'

This type of behavior has layers of negative consequences.

Two New York City departments had to tag-team a massive pile of trash in one of the city's public parks.

The New York City Department of Sanitation was called in by the Department of Parks & Recreation to help with a massive load of garbage that was illegally dumped in Brooklyn's Spring Creek Park.

Over a million pounds of debris were removed, including mattresses, doors, and construction waste. Sadly, this kind of thoughtless behavior has happened before in New York.

DSNY ain't called the Strongest for nothing! Our friends at New York City Department of Parks & Recreation needed a... Posted by New York City Department of Sanitation on Saturday, August 2, 2025

State officials aren't alone in their clean-up efforts. The National Park Service was in the midst of a remediation project spanning Spring Creek Park, but vandalism of government and contractor equipment in 2023 resulted in a pause to further work.

Besides being an eyesore, illegal dumping has loads of negative consequences. Waste items are frequently safety hazards to animals of all kinds.

These items can block digestive tracts and entangle animals, exhausting and starving them. Even when animals don't engage with waste, the chemicals and microplastics released into the local environment by garbage are also threats to human health.

Reporting illegal dumping to authorities can remedy the situation, but the dumping itself can be prevented in the first place simply by knowing where to put your trash.

If you're keen on helping keep your neighborhoods safe and clean, find a local volunteer group that does clean-up projects.

Better still, it's possible to find a second life for your gently-loved items on used marketplaces. Not only is selling second-hand items better than illegally dumping stuff in public spaces, it also prevents items from going to landfill, where they'll produce similarly negative consequences. Earning a little bit of extra cash from selling used items is a nice added incentive.

Facebook commenters couldn't believe the photos of the waste at Spring Creek Park shared by the Department of Sanitation.

"Humans are disgusting," said one community member.

"That's horrible!" replied another.

