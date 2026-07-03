Wildlife photographer captures heartwarming moment between owl mother and chick

A wildlife photographer's work is attracting attention after he shared images of a young owl beside its mother shortly before sunrise.

The striking image, taken at a Singaporean beach park, captures the quieter side of the nocturnal hunters at the point in the day when their active hours are dwindling and before they get to rest.

What happened?

Just before daybreak in Singapore's Pasir Ris Park, Kelvin Leong (@wilderness.sg) snapped a picture of spotted wood owls in the treetops.

As Leong explained on Instagram, he was treated to a "heartwarming sight, a young Spotted Wood Owl perched quietly beside its mother high in the canopy."

Leong added that, "Unlike many daytime birds, Spotted Wood Owls are nocturnal hunters; as dawn approaches, their night shift comes to an end, and they return to their daytime roosts to sleep."

Why does it matter?

Parks that many people may know as recreation areas or family destinations often also serve as habitats for native animals carrying out routines that most visitors never see.

While owls are admired for their hunting skills and eerie nighttime presence, this sighting captures something gentler: a parent and young bird sharing a calm pause before retiring for the day.

Encounters like this underscore the value of healthy tree cover and protected green spaces, especially in cities.

When parks can support roosting birds and other wildlife, residents benefit as well through richer ecosystems, more chances to connect with nature, and stronger support for conservation in the places they live.

What are people saying?

Commenters were overwhelmingly impressed with Leong's photo.

One wrote, "Gorgeous frame! They [were] so obedient for the shot."

Another added, "You [are] so lucky, I went twice never [to] see them stand together."

"Catching a family moment like this reminds us that even nature's most skilled predators share gentle bonds between parent and offspring," commented a third.

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