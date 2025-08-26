Trail cameras capture unprecedented image of elusive nocturnal creature: 'First photographic evidence'

A five-year project to chart the wildlife of a remote national park in the Himalayas turned up some amazing results, most notably the first-ever sighting of an elusive carnivore in the area.

The Miami Herald reported that researchers set up 10 trail cameras to monitor the wildlife of the Makalu Barun National Park in Nepal.

One of the most interesting features of the park is that it is the only protected land that contains both tropical forests and mountains. Mount Makalu, the fifth-highest mountain in the world, overlooks the park. The area is known for its rich biodiversity, but it is yet to be fully surveyed.

The project captured over 38,000 images of 30 different mammal species, including a dozen sightings of the spotted linsang.

As the study, published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, noted, the spotted linsang is "one of Asia's least-studied species."

Though not endangered globally, they are extremely rare in Nepal; it's believed that fewer than 100 individuals remain in the wild. Despite their critical condition in Nepal, they have received scant attention from scholars.

The spotted linsang is a nocturnal tree dweller, easily recognizable by its slim build and long bushy tail. It preys on birds, small mammals, and reptiles, maintaining the balance of the ecosystem by controlling the prey population. They're scavengers, but little is known about their reproductive cycle.

The study also revealed the presence of dholes, otherwise known as Asiatic wild dogs.

The story highlights how beneficial trail cameras are in aiding conservation efforts, especially for rare species. They help provide clues about an animal's range, numbers, and needs.

The information gleaned from the images will inform future strategies at the national and local levels. Trail cameras can also inform and inspire the public to back the necessary legislation to protect endangered species.

The sighting helps fill in the gap in scholarship and forms a more complete understanding of one of the most unique spots on the planet.

As the researchers noted: "This study provides the first photographic evidence of dhole and the spotted linsang in Makalu Barun National Park, extending their known ranges, and offering new insights into their distribution and ecological roles within this biodiversity hotspot."

