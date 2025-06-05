  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers enlist unexpected helpers to eradicate dangerous insects: 'They had to pass tests to prove their service'

The insects have had a devastating impact on the wine industry.

by Lettecha Johnson
The insects have had a devastating impact on the wine industry.

Photo Credit: iStock

America's most popular pets are working hard to protect vegetation by sniffing out spotted lanternfly eggs.

The spotted lanternfly, which is native to China, Vietnam, and India, according to the Associated Press, has hopped from the United States' East Coast to the Midwest for a decade while devouring fruit trees, grapes, and hardwoods. Without a predator to keep it in check, the insect has reproduced quickly.

Dogs have kept people safe by sniffing out explosives, drugs, and even survivors buried under rubble. Now, as the Associated Press reported, four trained canines are helping Cleveland take action and find the eggs and larvae of this elusive insect. Their highly developed sense of smell tracked down over 4,000 egg masses, thus preventing 200,000 bugs from maturing. 

While a frequently cited study from the Sensory Research Institute at Florida State University estimated a dog's nose is 10,000 to 100,000 times as acute as a human's, the pups still had to "apply" for the gig. 

"They had to pass tests to prove their service," Connie Hausman, senior conservation science manager at Cleveland Metroparks, told the AP.

The spotted lanternfly's affinity for sucking sap from grapevines decimated Pennsylvania's wine industry in 2014 and may cause over $8.8 million in damage to New York State's vines if not kept under control, according to a study published in the Journal of Integrated Pest Management. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Dogs are just one way to humanely and creatively handle invasive creatures. Elsewhere, scientists have released sterile sea lampreys to reduce the species' population and protect lake trout. 

Meanwhile, a study has shown that Indigenous peoples' sustainable land use results in much fewer invasive plants than in other areas.

Controlling pests without chemicals also protects the soil. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, pesticides harmed beneficial soil organisms in at least 70% of 2,800 reviewed cases.

Other pups have sniffed out citrus canker disease in East Coast fruit trees and invasive species in ​​Wisconsin's Mequon Nature Preserve

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Canine noses are helping protect biodiversity, an essential defense against climate change, according to the United Nations.

Healthy native plants absorb carbon, which means less goes into the atmosphere to trap more heat. However, as vegetation dies off from drought, floods, wildfires, and other global weather events, habitats and food supply are at risk for all.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x