Unlikely heroes help out in fight against harmful insect species: 'An efficient new tool'

Tennessee's best new tool against an invasive insect species is also man's best friend — or two best friends, to be exact.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture recently added trained detection dogs Winnie and Marcel to its Plant Certification Section, Morning Ag Clips reported.

They've specifically been trained to detect the spotted lanternfly in the state's nurseries and agricultural industries.

These black-and-red insects may look intriguing, but they're highly destructive in North America, where they've spread like wildfire. Native to Asia, spotted lanternflies are geographically invasive in Tennessee and beyond.

They feed on and destroy a wide range of plants, including many hardwood trees and fruits. They also compete with native insects and other species for these food sources, threatening to disrupt native populations.

"These dogs are an efficient new tool to fight the spread of the spotted lanternfly," Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said. "Our trained inspectors who work with the dogs report that the dogs' ability to detect the pest in all stages gives us an advantage in safeguarding Tennessee's fruit and forest industries."

The four-legged conservationists underwent rigorous, humane training in the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Detector Dog Training Center in Georgia and moved to their Tennessee stations upon graduation.

First, they began inspecting areas where spotted lanternflies had been reported but not yet visually confirmed; their work has already led to new successful detections in one county.

Winnie and Marcel conduct regular inspections at retail plant shops and garden centers to intercept any infestations before they leave the store.

Eventually, they'll start clearing plant shipments before they leave nurseries to ensure the pest can't spread that way.

Spotted lanternflies lay their eggs on hard surfaces, including grills, firewood, vehicles, bikes, and others. Whether you live in Tennessee or another infested area — which includes 15 states and counting — there's a standard protocol for taking action against these invasive insects.

If you spot a live insect or an egg mass, take photos, report the location on your state's website, and then thoroughly destroy the specimen by smashing it or using rubbing alcohol.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.