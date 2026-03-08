Officials weigh drastic action as harmful plant spreads in US region: 'A very serious problem'

Michigan officials face a complex situation regarding an invasive species that has surprising benefits for the pollinators in their state, M Live reported.

Spotted knapweed, also called star thistle, is a light purple wildflower valued for the production of honey. Bees love it, and so do beekeepers.

"You're typically going to find it in disturbed areas like roadsides or abandoned fields, things like that," said Mike Philip, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's environment and sustainability bureau, per M Live.

However, it also infiltrates environments as remote as sand dunes and the Great Lakes beaches, as well as taking over grazing land.

"It can also be a very serious problem in more sensitive habitats, like dunes and lakeshores, sandy kinds of places where it displaces native plants and can lead to erosion," Philip said.

Spotted knapweed also displays a particularly problematic characteristic beyond just being invasive. Invasive plants often outcompete native species, spreading quickly and taking up sunlight that could have gone to more beneficial plants. But spotted knapweed goes even further thanks to a process called allelopathy.

Allelopathy occurs when an organism releases chemicals that inhibit the growth and development of other species. It's also displayed by sunflowers, which can cause issues when they are planted too close to other species in a garden.

In the case of spotted knapweed, the chemicals it releases make it difficult for other species to flourish nearby. When combined with the incredible number of seeds produced by each mature plant — around a thousand in its lifetime — this leads to spotted knapweed taking over entire ecosystems.

Because of this, the MDARD is considering releasing a specific species of weevil that will feed on the spotted knapweed in the state and help control its spread. It has specifically chosen a species of weevil that will not move to other plants and will starve if it runs out of spotted knapweed to eat. However, it still expects this decision to be controversial.

Because there is nuance to the question in this case, MDARD is conducting a survey, which will remain open through March 6.

