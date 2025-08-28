Expert captures incredible video of 'spirit bear' in wild: 'One of the rarest animals on Earth'

A rare and awe-inspiring moment unfolded deep in British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest when a wildlife expert captured footage of a "spirit bear."

According to Outdoors, the white-furred subspecies of the black bear is so rare that scientists estimate there are only a few hundred left worldwide. The video, captured by Dana Cama, Natural Habitat Adventures' Manager of Social & Expedition Content, offers a rare glimpse at an animal often described as mystical, and its appearance is being celebrated as a reminder of nature's resilience.

The video was recorded in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest, one of the last intact temperate rainforests on the planet.

"The Kermode (spirit) bear is one of the rarest animals on Earth. Found almost exclusively in the coastal rainforests of British Columbia, the spirit bear is a symbol of the wild beauty and biodiversity of the region," said the Instagram caption.

The spirit bear is a genetic rarity. Only about one in 10 black bears in the region carries the recessive gene for leucism, the genetic condition that gives them their snow-white coat.

The encounter brought hope to nature lovers but also underscored the importance of protecting habitats where such fragile populations can continue to survive. Habitat destruction, Earth's overheating, and dwindling resources threaten bears like the Kermode, causing their numbers to dwindle.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Cameras, both on the trail or in travelers' hands, capturing these bears and other species in their natural environments, are incredibly important. They help monitor behavioral changes and are great ways to measure the success of conservation programs. As more rare animals continue to be spotted, more hope can arise that the programs are helping to restore the numbers these species once boasted.

Conservation organizations in British Columbia have long advocated for the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest, with initiatives aimed at limiting logging, reducing human encroachment, and preserving salmon streams that sustain the bears' diet. By documenting the spirit bear on film, experts aim to raise public awareness and promote stronger protections for its habitat.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.