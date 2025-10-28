Officials sound alarm as poachers hunt rare monkeys to sell on social media: 'Killing dozens … just to keep a few of the babies'

In southern Mexico, poachers are killing spider monkey families to steal their babies just to end up for sale on U.S. social media, according to CBS News. Nearly 90 baby spider monkeys have been confiscated at the Texas-Mexico border in the last 18 months. The animals are often sedated, stuffed into bags, and trafficked across the border to be sold.

What's happening?

As per the report, poachers in Mexico shoot mother spider monkeys out of trees, then tear babies from their arms to sell them.

"You very well may end up killing dozens of monkeys, just to keep a few of the babies," special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Jim Stinebaugh, said.

The rise in trafficking is being fueled by viral social media videos showing monkeys dressed up and treated like human infants. Social media platforms have also amplified other illegal wildlife trends by hosting videos like hunters in Lebanon killing migratory birds for likes and engagement. Besides propping up animal cruelty, online visibility can normalize and encourage others' same behaviors.

Why is protecting spider monkeys important?

Every baby monkey taken from the wild represents the loss of an entire family group. Spider monkeys only give birth every two to four years, meaning their populations recover slowly, according to CBS News.

Poaching and trafficking are damaging ecosystems that are already under stress from rising global temperatures, which cause habitat loss and disease to spread, the UN notes. Poaching of other wildlife, such as elephants and mountain species caught in snares, has reached alarming levels worldwide, and conservationists call the issue "a battle for wildlife in full swing."

What's being done about the baby spider monkeys?

In the U.S., rescued spider monkeys are being cared for at facilities like the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas, while the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is piloting a placement program for trafficked primates, according to the CBS report.

Talking about climate and conservation with friends and family encourages people to educate themselves on illegal pet ownership and wildlife trafficking. Consumers can also support eco-friendly brands that prioritize conservation and can help advocate for a kinder and more sustainable status quo.

