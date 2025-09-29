Authorities uncover shocking criminal activity along US border: 'A horror story'

Animals all over the world are under intense duress because of rising temperatures and human expansion that threaten their habitats. According to the United Nations, human activity has altered over 70% of all ice-free land.

This is why it is so frustrating when illegal human behavior threatens already endangered species.

What's happening?

The Omaha World-Herald reported that four juvenile spider monkeys were rescued from illegal traffickers on the southern United States border in the spring of 2024. After their rescue, the monkeys received round-the-clock intensive care. They are now the newest residents of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo is trying to recreate their natural habitat and the social dynamics in which the monkeys thrive.

Why is illegal wildlife smuggling important?

Spider monkey populations have been under duress because of deforestation and illegal wildlife smuggling. As Luis Padilla, the CEO of Omaha's zoo, explained to the World-Herald: "The journey of a trafficked animal is akin to a horror story, often a part of larger criminal rings that involve other deplorable activities and illegal money."

Unfortunately, the illegal trade of these spider monkeys is not an isolated incident. A woman in Vermont was arrested for attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles wrapped in socks. Hundreds of rare birds were rescued in Bali when a massive smuggling operation was exposed.

These incidents are extremely dangerous for many reasons. First and foremost, they threaten the lives of the animals. But this pattern could also lead to other unexpected consequences, such as animals attacking humans or being introduced to unfamiliar territory and disrupting ecosystems.

What's being done about illegal wildlife smuggling?

There is much to be done to protect animals from illegal smuggling. Supporting institutions like the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and its partner organizations that are members of the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance is a great step, as they work diligently to rehabilitate and resettle endangered animals.

It is also important to take local action in our own communities to make sure we are doing all we can to protect endangered animals. We can work to elect climate-friendly candidates who understand the importance of these issues. Local authorities having the wherewithal and ability to enforce strong laws is also imperative.

