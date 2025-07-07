  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner sparks jealousy after sharing photo of unexpected guest hiding in their garden: 'How exciting'

by Kritiksha Sharma
A surprise guest made a fiery entrance on one Redditor's young spice bushes — and Reddit couldn't celebrate enough.

In a recent photo referencing a "spicy friend," a user captured a tiny green anole nestled perfectly into a leafy perch. The post quickly drew attention for its unexpected cuteness and the symbolic significance of its visitor. 

"How exciting! I wanna get a spice bush!" a fellow Redditor commemorated. 

The image wasn't just charming — it was evidence of something bigger. Anoles, like many small reptiles and pollinators, tend to hang out in healthy ecosystems. That includes gardens full of native plants that offer shelter, food, and shade. It's a sign the homeowner's yard isn't just thriving — it's doing its part to support biodiversity.

With more people rethinking their turf-heavy yards, this moment is a reminder of what's possible with a little rewilding. Swapping water-guzzling lawns for native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping not only saves time and money on upkeep — it can also help restore local ecosystems right outside your door. Native species attract helpful bugs, birds, and critters that protect your garden naturally, meaning fewer pesticides and more pollinators.

Plus, native plant lawns use far less water than traditional grass, which can lead to major savings on your monthly water bill — and more time enjoying your yard instead of mowing it. Even a partial lawn replacement can bring meaningful change.

The commenters on Reddit were just as excited as the original poster. 

"Oh wow how exciting. My spice bush is still little but now I'm excited to see it grow and get these guys," a commenter said. 

"So cool! Now I need to plant a spicebush! This native garden situation is turning into a minor addiction! I want ALL the natives," another added. 

"I am waiting impatiently for my first one!" a third said. 

If you're considering a lawn makeover, take a page from this gardener's book — the spicy friends might just show up on their own.

