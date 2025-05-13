Man faces severe penalties after being caught selling bizarre illegal goods on eBay: 'A nationwide crackdown'

A man from South Carolina has violated federal wildlife laws after spending years importing and selling sperm whale bones. According to reports by USA Today, Lauren H. DeLoach pleaded guilty to importing whale parts from across the globe and selling them on eBay.

What's happening?

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina stated that DeLoach imported whale teeth and bones from September 2021 through September 2024 into South Carolina. The shipments were falsely labeled as "plastic" to pass through U.S. customs and came from multiple countries, including Australia, Norway, Latvia, and Ukraine.

DeLoach then sold the whale parts online, violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trade of illegally possessed wildlife. After one search, authorities uncovered and seized $20,000 worth of sperm whale parts. Reports also show that DeLoach had sold at least 85 items on eBay, worth more than $18,000.

After pleading guilty, DeLoach faces prison time and a $250,000 fine for violating the Lacey Act.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Wildlife trafficking exploits vulnerable species and disrupts entire ecosystems. By killing endangered species for parts, wildlife traffickers threaten the survival of the species as a whole.

Since 1970, sperm whales have been listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. However, despite federal protection, these mammals are subject to trafficking.

"Whales are among the world's most iconic species, and they're also among the most vulnerable to illegal harvest driven by commercialization," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement Assistant Director Doug Ault said in a statement.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Authorities have investigated DeLoach and reinforced their dedication to stopping the illegal trade of wildlife.

"The illicit trade in sperm whale teeth and ear bones contributes to the monetization of at-risk marine mammal populations that America protects through federal laws and international treaties," Ault told USA Today. "As part of 'Operation Raw Deal' — a nationwide crackdown on the illegal trade in whale parts — this investigation demonstrates our commitment to bringing justice to those who exploit protected wildlife for profit."

