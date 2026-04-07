White rhinos reintroduced to national park where they have been extinct since 1983

"International visitors can watch rhinos in their natural setting, which will be an incredible feat."

For the first time in over 40 years, Uganda's Kidepo Valley National Park will play home to rhinos.

Four southern white rhinos recently made the journey to the park located in the East African country's northeast with more to follow, the Associated Press reported.

"This moment marks the beginning of a new rhino story for Kidepo Valley National Park," said James Musinguzi, the executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

The rhinos were bred at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Central Uganda as part of private efforts to help the species fend off extinction. Over the past 20 years, the ranch successfully preserved the animal as it faced widespread poaching.

By 1983, there were no rhinos left in the park with poachers trying to capture valuable rhino horns to sell on the illegal market.

Fortunately, the collective effort between Ziwa and conservation groups was able to send the rhinos some 250 miles from the sanctuary to the park.

The hope is now that Uganda's anti-poaching efforts will be able to protect the animals in their new home.

One initiative in the nation includes compensating local communities, through tourist revenues, to discourage the practice. More direct approaches include physically removing traps and snares in protected areas.

The AP noted that the rhinos' new home has features to help ensure their security, including fire management infrastructure, access roads, and fence lines.

While the four initial rhinos are getting settled in, they won't be alone for long. More are on the way, including some from Kenya.

Jeff Morgan, executive director of Global Conservation, believes the return of rhinos to Kidepo Valley National Park is a harbinger of good news for the nation.

"Uganda is stable again for tourism, national parks are being protected, and Ugandans and international visitors can watch rhinos in their natural setting, which will be an incredible feat," he told the AP.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.