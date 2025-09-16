Ocean creatures make stunning comeback after nearly being hunted to extinction: 'Early sightings'

Researchers were delighted by the recovery of a previously critically endangered marine species' population in South Australia.

According to Phys.org, Flinders University in Adelaide found the southern right whale population is thriving thirty years after a marine sanctuary was established in the area.

Dr. Claire Charlton, chief scientist of the Australian Right Whale Research Program, said, "With early sightings already reported … we are eagerly anticipating a bumper year after recent years of slower growth."

Nearly 200 whales have already been recorded across three sites in South Australia, representing record numbers since 2016. Though encouraging, she did point out that calving success has declined in recent years.

There are three subspecies of right whales: the southern right whale, the North Atlantic right whale, and the North Pacific right whale. The name provides an unfortunate hint as to why they faced such difficulties in the past. These slow-moving, gentle giants proved easy pickings for whalers, hence they were the "right whales" to hunt.

Per the IUCN, as many as 60,000 right whales were caught and processed in the 1830s alone. By the 1920s, there may have been just 60 females left, but a comprehensive whaling ban allowed them to recover. However, bycatch still happens all too frequently.

South Australia is one of four main breeding sites for the southern right whale. They are easy to spot and differentiate thanks to the unique patterns of callosities on their heads. As Whales Online, it's not actually yet clear what function is performed by the amphipods that feed on the roughened patches of skin. Like other baleen whales, they play a crucial role in the ecosystem through their role in nutrient cycling. They ingest vast quantities of krill and expel nutrient-rich waste, which helps fertilize the ocean.

The success highlights how important establishing marine protected areas is in helping a threatened species to recover. The Great Australian Bight Marine Park was established in 1995 in recognition of its importance as a nursery area for right whales. It proves that raising awareness and taking action locally can have positive global repercussions.

Bridgette O'Shannessy, a PhD candidate at Flinders, explained per Phys.org that the rapid recovery represented one of the fastest repopulation rates for right whales in the world, a success to be cherished but also built upon.

"This demonstrates the power of marine protected areas, but also the need for ongoing threat mitigation for the Australian population," O'Shannessy said.

