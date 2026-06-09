One of North America's last intact grasslands faces an uncertain future as heat and development spread

If the remaining large, intact grasslands are chipped away parcel by parcel, restoration becomes harder … and in some cases impossible.

A striking Instagram carousel is drawing attention to a landscape many people speed past without a second thought: the Southern High Plains.

In the post, The Nature Conservancy (@nature_org), says the Southern High Plains is among the last intact grasslands in North America, noting it is in a vulnerable position and "at a turning point."

"This isn't 'flyover country,'" the organization wrote to emphasize the importance of the often-overlooked region.

Photos by Morgan Heim (@moheim) show grassland, rocky geology, a river, and the rich biodiversity that spans the Southern High Plains, sparking appreciation and awe among Instagram users.

"That bison shot is dreamy!!!" one wrote.

"From hotter, drier weather to energy development and land fragmentation, the Southern High Plains sits at a fragile frontier between its Old West past and an uncertain future," The Nature Conservancy continued.

Grasslands support biodiversity, agricultural economies, soil health, and resilience to extreme weather.

When these ecosystems are split up or degraded, the effects can ripple outward, affecting ranchers, rural communities, water systems, and the plants and animals that depend on connected habitat.

Healthy landscapes can buffer heat, drought, and economic instability, while fragmented ones can worsen those pressures. Losing intact grasslands also weakens natural systems that help communities adapt to climate stress.

The post also points to a growing tension: how to balance development with the protection of irreplaceable ecosystems. If the remaining large, intact grasslands are chipped away parcel by parcel, restoration becomes harder, more expensive, and in some cases impossible.

"Conservation needs to be supported within a local community," Matt Moorhead, who has worked across the Southern High Plains for nearly 30 years, told The Nature Conservancy, highlighting the crucial role local action takes in preserving natural resources.

"If we say, 'This is conservation, love it or leave it,' and it's not relevant to that community's evolving sense of self, people will find a way to undo it. You've got to have the critical mass of protected space, it's got to be effectively managed, and it has to matter," he added.

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