Experts thrilled as essential creatures return for first time in more than 200 years: 'Heroes'

For the first time in more than 200 years, native oysters are back in Dublin Bay.

As The Conversation reported, thousands of oysters have been reintroduced to the bay after generations of absence.

The Green Ocean Foundation and Dublin City University's Water Institute are leading the charge in oyster restoration alongside local volunteers who believe environmental recovery works best when people are part of the process.

Oysters' disappearance in the 1800s, which was caused by overfishing, pollution, development, and disease, mirrored the wider environmental toll of industrial expansion.

In November 2025, more than 18,000 native oysters were placed into the bay, housed in floating baskets designed to help them grow, reproduce, and eventually rebuild lost reefs.

Now, native oysters can once again shape life along Ireland's coast by supporting fisheries, filtering water naturally, and helping stabilize shorelines.

Each oyster can filter up to 200 liters of water a day, meaning healthier water for everyone who lives, works, and swims nearby. Over time, restored oyster reefs act like natural water treatment systems, improving water clarity while also creating habitat for fish, crabs, and seaweed.

For coastal communities, that means cleaner bays, more resilient shorelines, and stronger local ecosystems that support recreation and livelihoods.

Researchers at DCU are also using the oysters as living indicators of ocean health. By studying their growth, shells, and stress responses, scientists can track pollution levels and spot early warning signs of environmental trouble.

Importantly, the project puts people at the center. Local volunteers help maintain the oyster baskets, while companies and researchers share responsibility for long-term care. That hands-on involvement builds trust, education, and pride.

This volunteer model has helped other communities as well, from communities restoring wetlands to towns bringing back native pollinators to protect food supplies and local economies.

David Lawlor, co-founder of the Green Ocean Foundation, emphasized the bigger picture behind the work.

"Oysters are climate heroes," he told RTE. "Each one filters 190 to 200 litres of seawater daily, removing nitrates and plankton to clarify the water column. This allows sunlight to reach the seabed, enhancing photosynthesis, and promoting the growth of seagrass and seaweed habitats."

For scientists, volunteers, and locals alike, the project offers a hopeful reminder that when people invest in nature, nature gives back in ways that make communities stronger, healthier, and more resilient for the future.

