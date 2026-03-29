Photographer shares remarkable before-and-after footage of reservoir as water levels rebound

A YouTube creator showed the internet what an incredible difference a rainy period can make in recovering from a drought.

Photographer Justin Bradley (@JustinBradleyPhotographer) shared video footage he took in 2015 of a reservoir in southern California.

The low water level exposed a wide strip of nearly bare dirt around the edges of the basin. Normally, this area should be submerged, which is why no trees were growing there. But in the video, the reservoir was so dry that the ground was exposed for what appears to be dozens of feet.

It seems the next footage, which shows the reservoir in full health, was taken after several atmospheric rivers hit California from late 2022 into early 2023.

Once all the water had flowed into the basin, those bare areas were completely submerged. The beautiful, blue water ran right up to the bases of the thriving, green plants and trees.

"A good year?" asked a commenter.

"A really good year," the original poster confirmed. "I took the original video in 2015 when rumors began to swirl about a 'record El Nino.' The water remained at or below the levels featured here for the next seven years, until today."

According to the original poster, they have anecdotal evidence that this higher water level matches the reservoir's historical levels.

"I remember chatting with a few guys about a bridge at the very back of the reservoir," they said. "At the time I was amazed to hear both jumped off of the bridge into the deep water below sometime in the late 70's and early 80's. We were starting to believe it was a fish tale. Then I saw this."

Full reservoirs don't just look gorgeous. They are also essential for public water supplies, local agriculture, and tourism and recreation. They also support animal populations, which boosts biodiversity that supports the human food supply.

While rainy periods can refill reservoirs, saving water at home can also support healthy water bodies.

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